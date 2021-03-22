Five updates of Covid-19 as dreaded lockdown extension

It was another big day in the news of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK has taken another important vaccination milestone, with deaths and cases falling last week.

But as a third wave continues to spread across Europe, senior politicians have warned it is too early to risk booking a vacation abroad.

We took a look at the biggest Covid-19 headlines today to keep you up to date with the latest pandemic news.

Fears of the lock extension

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he hopes life can return to roughly normal by June 21, with no coronavirus restrictions in place.

But MPs are due to vote this week on controversial projects that could keep Covid-19 restriction laws in place until October.

Emergency legislation for the coronavirus law will be discussed in the House of Commons on Thursday.

When Boris announced his road map out of lockdown, he cautiously included the caveat that key dates for reopening things could be extended if key goals were not met.

These include getting enough people vaccinated and reducing the rate of Covid infections and deaths.

While the UK has now vaccinated half of all adults, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, supplies are going to be affected next month.

There are also fears that infections could rise again in the UK as a third wave of Covid-19 grips Europe, with Paris among the returning locations on lockdown. Boris Johnson looked like he was starting to prepare for another wave here.

Masks for years

Social distancing and masks may be needed for years to keep the coronavirus under control.

Dr Mary Ramsay, of Public Health England, has warned that social distancing and mask wearing could be in place for years as the rest of the world must vaccinate its populations.

She said the measures have been accepted by many and still keep the economy working.

She said that “people have gotten used to these lower level restrictions now, and people can live with them, and the economy can continue with these less severe restrictions in place.”

“So I think for a few years, at least until other parts of the world are as well vaccinated as we are, and the numbers have gone down everywhere, that’s when we might be able to. be very gradually returning to a more normal situation, ”she added.

Cases and deaths

5,312 more confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported today by the UK government.

This figure is up from 4,618 cases last Sunday.

Another 33 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were also reported today. This is the lowest daily figure in the country since early October.

There were 52 deaths nationwide last Sunday.

The seven-day moving average shows cases are down 4.4% from the previous week (March 8-14).

But Sunday numbers are often lower due to delays in reporting over the weekend.

Do not book a vacation abroad

Summer holidays abroad seem increasingly unlikely.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC today that booking overseas travel would be “premature”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the first date people in England could potentially fly on vacation is May 17.

But an extension of the ban on holidays abroad cannot be ruled out.

Boris is expected to be informed of the resumption of international travel by a government task force on April 12.

New vaccination record

For the third consecutive day, a vaccination record has been drawn up.

UK Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said a new daily record of 873,784 injections was given on Saturday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “For the second day in a row, the team reached a new RECORD number of vaccines administered in a single day – 873,784.

“This massive team effort shows the best of Britain – THANK YOU to the British public for coming forward.”

Friday was also a record day for Covid vaccinations in the UK, with a total of 711,156 first and second doses given to members of the public.

And Thursday saw a then-record total of 660,276 doses administered.