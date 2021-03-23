Boris Johnson soars in another storm over deal for second Brexit plane





Boris Johnson risked another argument over the use of taxpayer money after buying a second plane painted in the colors of the Union flag. Downing Street confirmed on Monday evening that the UK had acquired a second plane, a six-month-old Airbus A321, after images emerged of it parked at Stansted Airport with red, white and blue paint . The plane has been leased from Titan Airways and will be used by Mr Johnson, ministers and royals for short-haul flights. However, a government spokesperson declined to say how much the rental agreement would cost when approached by the Telegraph, although they insisted it was cost effective. Details of the contract are expected to be released later this year. It comes just months after the Prime Minister was accused of wasting 900,000 people on an RAF Voyager paint job known as the Brexit jet an Airbus A330, which will continue to be used for long-haul travel. The aircraft in its Global Britain livery will promote a strong image of the role the UK plays on the international stage when used by the Prime Minister, government ministers and senior officials of the Royal Household, said the spokesperson. It also offers good value for money compared to the one-off rental of private planes. The spokesperson added that commercial flights were the ministers’ preferred option and that costs were factored into all travel decisions. The move sparked a backlash from some MPs, with Stewart Hosie, the SNP shadow cabinet minister, telling The Independent: It says a lot about the Tories’ priorities for throwing money at taxpayers in a Conservative government private jet and Union Jack will paint at the same time as the imposition of a public sector wage freeze, universal credit cuts and tax increases for millions of workers. The government needs to be clear about how much public money it spent on this second private plane, given that it doesn’t take long to splurge nearly a million taxpayer dollars on its first private plane in the middle of a pandemic.







