Boris Johnson news: PM ordered to make UK self-sufficient on covid vaccines | Politics | News





Express.co.uk asked in an exclusive poll today: “Would you support plans to make Britain 100% self-sufficient on Covid vaccines?” In response to the poll, 8,199 out of 8,293 voted for the Prime Minister to put in place the infrastructure to make the UK self-sufficient in vaccines. Only 79 voted ‘no’, while only 15 were unsure as the EU continues its vaccine battle with the UK.

One person commented on the Express.co.uk story: “In terms of vaccine production, then yes, because the UK already has a lot of the infrastructure in place. “This latest dispute with the EU proves beyond any doubt that we can never trust them.” A second said: “We need to be self-sufficient as much as possible, not just the vaccines. “The future will bring more challenges to the EU cohort, so we need to be prepared.

“What we cannot produce, we have to buy from friendly countries like the Anglosphere !! “Leave EU products on the supermarket shelves to begin with.” A third said: ‘Not just vaccines, all of our military equipment should be made in the UK. “From bullets to nuclear submarines and warheads, we cannot let a foreign country force us to ransom anything.” JUST IN: Brexit LIVE: Rishi pledges to keep London as world fintech crown

In order to put an end to any further escalation of tensions, the Prime Minister met with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron to try to restore relations with the EU. Although some European leaders are in favor of a vaccination block, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said: “I am completely against it. “I think it would be a very backward step. I have met all the companies and it is absolutely vital that we maintain the supply chains. “If you take the Pfizer vaccine, 280 materials will make the Pfizer vaccine, 86 suppliers supply these materials from 19 countries around the world.

“You start putting up barriers, other countries can follow suit on some of these vital raw materials that are needed. “If we start this, we are in trouble.” This month the UK government announced an additional £ 47.6million for the new Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Center (VMIC).







