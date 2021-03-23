Boris Johnson urged to support the annual Covid memorial on the anniversary of the lockdown

Boris Johnson has been urged to support an annual Covid Memorial Day and a permanent monument in Whitehall to commemorate those affected by the pandemic.

The March 23 campaign, which will be celebrated each year, is launched a year to the day after the Prime Minister announced the first lockdown.

He calls for a minute of silence at noon in all public buildings in the country.

The proposals also include a physical memorial to be placed in Whitehall where wreaths can be laid and tributes paid.

And this supports the plans of decentralized nations and town halls to create their own annual tributes.

More than 125,000 Britons have died from Covid, more than the number of civilian deaths in WWII, and thousands more are suffering from the long Covid.



The government is facing calls for a public inquiry into its failures – including the delay in putting in place lockdowns that could have saved thousands of lives.

The nation will take a break on Tuesday in remembrance of those who died during the crisis as part of a national day of reflection, organized by the Marie Curie charity.

A minute of silence will take place at 12 p.m., followed by a beep, and people are encouraged to stand at their doorstep at 8 p.m. with phones, candles and torches to signify a beacon of remembrance.

To mark the anniversary, London’s skyline will turn yellow with landmarks such as the London Eye, Trafalgar Square and Wembley Stadium lighting up after dark.

Cardiff Castle and Belfast Town Hall will also be illuminated, while churches and cathedrals will ring bells, light thousands of candles and offer prayers.

A spokesperson for No 10 said the prime minister would mark the first anniversary of the first lockdown in private with a minute of silence.

He thinks people should think personally in a way that works for them, he said.



Mr Johnson said: The past 12 months have cost us all enormously and I offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones. Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown, is an opportunity to reflect on the past year, one of the most difficult in the history of our country.

We must also remember the great spirit manifested by our nation over the past year. We’ve all played our part, whether it’s working on the front line as a nurse or as a caregiver, working on vaccine development and supply, helping to hug this blow, educating your children at home or simply staying at home to prevent the spread. virus.

It is thanks to every person in this country that lives were saved, our NHS was protected and we began our cautious journey to ease restrictions once and for all.

Doctors, nurses and caregivers are among those supporting the campaign for an annual memorial day and the Whitehall monument.

More than 50 MPs and peers from all parties wrote to the prime minister urging him to officially remember the lives lost and changed by the pandemic.

MP Layla Moran, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus, said: A Covid Memorial Day will bring communities across the UK together to mourn the lives lost and the lives changed by this pandemic and ensure they will not be never forgotten.

It’s also an opportunity to show our appreciation and gratitude to the heroes on the front lines who have made our NHS, schools and other vital services work.

We owe it to all who made the ultimate sacrifice to remember them with dignity, to learn the lessons of this crisis and to ensure that the country is better prepared for the next pandemic.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, President of the British Medical Association, said: For many of us working in the NHS, there is nothing in living memory that has had such a profound and devastating impact on our nation and our health services as the coronavirus pandemic, a pandemic that will undoubtedly shape our future for years to come.

The Covid Memorial Day should serve as an important reminder to the many people who have sadly lost their lives throughout this pandemic and to their loved ones who have suffered this loss. It is also a day to recognize the remarkable efforts of all health and care personnel, key workers and those who have worked and continue to work tirelessly, often putting their own health at risk to help others. and save lives.

Basically this day needs to be marked in history to make sure that we never take our health service for granted and are constantly making progress and learning lessons that will serve us well in the future.



Job Rachel Reeves said: Today we reflect on what has been a terrible year for our country and the enormous sacrifices made by the British people.

Our hearts go out in particular to the families who have lost loved ones to this terrible virus and who will always be in mourning.

As we reflect on the past year, we owe it to those who lost their lives to learn the lessons of the pandemic and build a stronger and more secure future for our country. A public inquiry into the pandemic will be essential in this regard.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: This day of reflection is a time to pause and remember all that has happened over the past year, to mourn those who have died but also to thank those who took care of us and our communities.

It is a time to pray together to our Heavenly Father to comfort us in our grief and lead us into the hope of the risen Christ and the eternal life he promises.

As we reflect on the pandemic, may He strengthen our resolve to rebuild a kinder, more just and more compassionate society, may He be with those who struggle and guide us in honoring those we have lost. over the past year.