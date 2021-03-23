Politics
Can the new sanctions really help Boris Johnson heal conservative divisions over China?
Sanctions work. Or at least they do when it comes to defusing a conservative backbench rebellion against China. This is the suspicion that lingers after the government won a close vote tonight on an amendment to the trade bill, with a small majority of 18.
The rebels’ proposal to impose tighter parliamentary judicial control over trade deals with nations deemed to have committed genocide was aimed squarely at Beijing. Some 27 backbenchers, including former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, backed the plan despite hours of pressure from whips.
Yet a close examination of the voting lists shows that the government majority was exactly the same as the number of Conservative MPs (18) who did not vote one way or the other. I understand there were actually about 13 active Conservative non-voters. If a large part of them could have been persuaded to go all the way, Boris Johson would have seen his majority wiped out.
And for those hesitant, it’s not strange to think that their decision not to rebel was influenced by an eleventh-hour decision by Dominic Raab to impose sanctions on senior Chinese officials involved in the mass internment. of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang Province. What made the vote so close was that Labor and other parties pushed for tougher action.
Now it’s worth pointing out, as Raab did, that the EU as a whole today also imposed sanctions on those responsible (like the US and Canada). Labor claimed the UK had waited for Brussels to act first, while Raab countered that it was wrong to suggest that ‘the concerted and unprecedented action of 30 countries is somehow tied to the national legislative timetable of the United Kingdom ”on the Trade Bill.
Yet the timing of the sanctions and the manner in which they enabled the foreign minister to denounce Beijing certainly did not detract from the whips’ thesis that the rebellion was a step too far. Some key Chinese hawks like Tom Tugendhat (who wondered why Raab didn’t use the word ‘genocide’ today) didn’t vote against the rebel amendment – but they didn’t vote for it either. .
Of course, one of the reasons Raab’s remarks on human rights and trade at European level caught fire last week was precisely because they came from a built-in review which several MEPs say conservative backbenchers, had fired its shots on China. While the Minister of Foreign Affairs had declared that he would never want a free trade agreement with “extraordinary” nations, it is the idea that he is widening the perimeter of this moral barrier based on the “growth markets of the future” which has raised concerns. .
And despite harsher words against Beijing today, those fears had already been heightened earlier this month when the Times reported Raab’s comments at a Conservative Friends of China event alongside the Chinese Vice Ambassador in London. “We want to trade with our Chinese friends,” he said. If there was more respect for “the international obligations to which the Chinese government has subscribed … there is no reason to believe that we could not deepen our trade relations”, even with a free trade agreement One day.
Brexit is one of the main drivers of the need for more trade deals. That said, EU countries like Germany have long focused on trade with Beijing as a priority, while asserting that human rights are also important. And that difficult balance was highlighted by Theresa May and Philip Hammond before the National Security Strategy Committee on Monday.
May most of the wacky words were reserved for Gavin Williamson and his alleged leakage activities undermining the National Security Committee. Even this former security-conscious PM, who approved Chinese investment in Hinkley Point and granted Huawei a limited role in our 5G network, didn’t hesitate to believe that the UK couldn’t “exclude China.” “.
But it was Hammond who was perhaps the boldest, suggesting that trade with Beijing was not only desirable but almost inevitable. The ex-chancellor even suggested that there was too much naive “optimism” in “assuming that the Chinese would allow us, so to speak, an à la carte approach to the menu of relations” on trade and human rights. the man.
It sounded downright like we were choosing trade or human rights, as more and more Beijing won’t let us “balance” the two. And Hammond speaks for a significant number of Conservatives who quietly think trade is the priority. (Note that even former Lib Dem chief Vince Cable said the New Statesman podcast this week the UK should not meddle in China’s territorial backyard). With the UK hosting the global climate talks this year, Boris Johnson also needs the Chinese to help him achieve a historic environmental breakthrough.
Hammond put his finger on the real problem, which is that the West has never dealt with an enemy (although it used the diplospeak of “strategic challengers”) who had different values but had economic strength. similar. “We have been rather used to dealing with strategic challengers who are economically inferior to us [aka Russia]. It’s going to require a totally different way of thinking ”. After the narrow government victory tonight, this thinking is still unclear.
