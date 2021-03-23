On the anniversary of the Covid-19 lockdown, Boris Johnson salutes Britain’s ‘great spirit’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised Britain’s “great spirit” in the fight against Covid-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyone’s efforts had enabled the country to begin “on the cautious route “to relax restrictions.

As Britain suffers from one of the highest death rates from the coronavirus, Johnson has been criticized for moving too slowly last year to tackle the first and second waves of the pandemic, some of the accusing of giving priority to the economy to health.

But since then his government has overseen a successful rollout of the vaccine, reaching more than half of the adult population, and a cautious approach to ease the latest lockdown, prompting him to recover in opinion polls.

“Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown, is a time to reflect on one of the most difficult years in our country’s history,” Johnson said in a statement.

“We must also remember the great spirit manifested by our nation during this past year. … It was thanks to every person in this country that lives were saved, our NHS (National Health Service) was protected, and we began our cautious way to ease restrictions once and for all. “

On March 23 last year, Johnson ordered the first lockdown in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus, telling Britain people should “stay home,” part of a slogan on the life saving which has become a common refrain ever since.

Last month he unveiled a roadmap to ease England’s lockdown, starting with schools reopening two weeks ago and ending June 21 at the earliest, when most restrictions are lifted .