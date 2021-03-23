BJP MP urges PM Modi to open vaccination for people over 30 in Pune





Representation image | Photo credit: PTI Pune: BJP MP Girish Bapat and Pune Party MPs wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for his intervention to increase Pune’s vaccine quota and open up vaccination to people over 30 to help control COVID -19 in the city. Pune has been one of the cities most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, they said in the letter, saying the city’s resolution of COVID cases would be useful for the whole country as the number of cases ” would decrease dramatically “. “While the entire nation suffered from the first wave of COVID-19, the second wave of infections hit Pune much harder than any other city in the country. From a minimum of 4,587 active cases on February 11, 2021, cases have more than quadrupled to reach 21,788 active cases on March 12, 2021. Pune district now accounts for over 10% of active cases nationwide and approximately 20% of those from Maharashtra ”. they said in the letter. Stressing that Pune is a key economic center for all of Maharashtra, they said lingering restrictions on businesses due to the second wave hit the economy of the city and other nearby towns. “Pune serves as an education hub for India, which has earned it the nickname` `Oxford of the East. ” Unfortunately, all of those schools and colleges that were about to be reopened have again been forced to close due to the second wave of This has an impact on the education of lakhs or young students, leading to a deterioration in the development of the human capital of an entire generation or students ”, they added . “ 2.5 doses of COVID-19 lakh vaccine administered in Pune ” So far, around 2.5 doses of the COVID-19 lakh vaccine have been administered in Pune district, the letter said, adding that at the current rate it would not be possible to vaccinate the entire population of the city or at least enough people to obtain collective immunity. this year. “We would therefore ask to increase Pune’s vaccination quota and open tip vaccinations for all people over 30, which will allow Pune to become the first Indian city without COVID,” they said. They added that Pune had an “excellent health apparatus, enough doctors and active citizens”, who would wholeheartedly participate in such a campaign. “We are also close to the Serum Institute of India vaccine manufacturing facility, which can be fully exploited. BJP state and city units and myself are ready to make this one. great success “, reads the letter. “A COVID-free Pune can serve as a model for the rest of India, giving everyone a silver lining – if India’s worst-hit city can be COVID-free, all of India would know that one return to normal is soon for the whole of India, ”he added.







