The story of Gojek’s driver when he is vaccinated in front of the president, you feel …





Jakarta – Some time ago, President Joko Widodo directly visited the Drive-Thru vaccination post at Pajajaran Sports Hall, Bogor City, West Java. The drive-thru concept of the vaccination post is the result of the collaboration between Gojek and Halodoc, which was also appreciated by the President. “I saw the vaccination process like this. It is going smoothly, the processes of administration, registration, screening and vaccination should be implemented in other cities and provinces in order to speed up the process. immunization program process in the country, ”said President Joko Widodo. On this occasion, a partner driver of Gojek, Indrajaya, was vaccinated directly in front of President Joko Widodo. The 61-year-old man who joined Gojek since 2018 also shared his experience of getting vaccinated in front of Jokowi. “Until I forget what I said to the president. What I remember was asked by Mr. Jokowi, how was it, was it sick? I replied no sir, I did not feel sick, ”he said when contacted separately, Monday (3/22/2021). Besides Jokowi, after being vaccinated, he also spoke with the governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil. “So Mr. Ridwan Kamil asked how Mr. Gojek? Sweet? My answer is yes sir, smooth. Then, when I was about to leave, Mr. Ridwan Kamil said that Mr.”, he said. he adds. The story of Gojek’s driver when he is vaccinated in front of the president, it feels like … Photo: Gojek The story of Gojek’s driver when he is vaccinated in front of the president, it feels like … Photo: Gojek He also said the reason he wanted to get the shot was to maintain safety as a high mobility driver. “I came for the vaccine because I am an elderly person, I was called by the Gojek team, while I have the spirit of the vaccines, for my family too. To be safe, I am driver everywhere, ”he said. Indrajaya is hoping that with the drive-thru vaccination post of the Gojek-Halodoc collaboration, COVID-19 cases can quickly decline. Thus, all community activities can return to normal. He also hopes that other drivers who have not been vaccinated will be vaccinated immediately so that they are safe in their activities. The story of Gojek’s driver when he is vaccinated in front of the president, it feels like … Photo: Gojek The story of Gojek’s driver when he is vaccinated in front of the president, it feels like … Photo: Gojek “For those driving friends who have not been vaccinated, get vaccinated immediately. It is also for our good, for the good of the community and the good of the nation. So that Indonesia can quickly come back to life. normal as before, can carry out activities in complete safety, ”he concluded. Vaccination at Pajajaran Sports Hall is one of the 3 vaccination service posts managed by Gojek and Halodoc. As of March 19, more than 25,000 elderly people had registered and 15,000 of them had received their first dose of vaccination at the facilities provided by Gojek and Halodoc. (fhs)

