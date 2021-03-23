Donald Trump wrote US President Joe Biden a letter “ from the heart ”. Five takeaways from Lisa Boothe’s podcast





Former US President Donald Trump said he left a letter “from the heart” to his successor Joe Biden when he left the White House.

It was one of the few talking points raised by the former U.S. leader during a lengthy interview with Lisa Boothe, a Fox News contributor who started a podcast.

In addition to continuing to claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, Mr Trump also drew attention to familiar issues such as the ashis border wall policy, said he had accelerated development of the vaccine against the coronavirus and hinted that he was considering his own social media platform.

Here are five takeaways.

Letter “ from the heart ” to Biden Mr. Trump said he wished Joe Biden good luck in the letter he left at the White House. (

AP: Evan Vucci

)

Shortly after taking office, Biden revealed that the Republican leader wrote him a “very generous” letter to mark the transition.

It was a continuation of a tradition of leaving a farewell message for the new leader stretching back decades and Mr Biden said he would not discuss the contents of the letter until he spoke with Mr Trump. .

Mr. Trump also didn’t give specific details, but told the podcast he wished Mr. Biden well and wanted to see his successor do well.

But he also couldn’t resist settling some scores in the process.

“Basically I wished him good luck and it was a couple of pages long and it was from the bottom of my heart because I want to see him do well,” Mr. Trump said.

“There he is. It was a rigged election and I will never concede.”

A potential new social media channel Donald Trump says he’s been better off without Twitter since chief executive Jack Dorsey (right) banned him for life. (

Twitter: Donald Trump

)

Mr. Trump used his Twitter account with devastating efficiency, managing to contact his supporters directly and trade beards with his detractors.

But he was banned for life after the violence of the January 6 riots.

Mr Trump claimed he was unaffected by the Twitter ban and was still able to reach large audiences.

“I posted a statement, it’s a lot sleeker than a tweet and I think it’s understood better. I would say almost better than Twitter,” he said.

But he also hinted that he was considering his own platform.

“I’m doing things having to do with building our own platform there that you’ll be hearing about soon,” he said.

Border wall could be completed ‘in a month’ The US-Mexico border wall was one of Donald Trump’s main election promises. (

AP: Alex Brandon

)

A key platform of Mr. Trump’s election policies in 2016 was to build a wall along the US-Mexico border to prevent migrants from entering the country.

It was one of the many changes he made to the country’s immigration policy, which also included the separation of children of undocumented migrants from their parents.

Mr. Biden criticized Mr. Trump’s policies and took an executive order to reverse the policy on minors and promised a review of all policies.

However, in recent months the United States has seen a sharp increase in the number of migrants arriving at the border, including children, and Mr Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the situation at the border had become a “big deal”.

Mr. Trump urged him to stick to the wall.

“Finish the wall. Remember that we have been delayed for two and a half years with litigation from Democrats, Nancy Pelosi and Congress. Despite this, the wall is almost finished,” he said. declared.

“Just small sections of the wall. The contractors are basically paid and you can finish it in a month.”

Trump says he stepped in to speed up vaccine approval, Donald Trump wants more credit for his administration’s role in vaccine development. (

AP: Andrew Harnik

)

After criticizing his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which saw an estimated 450,000 Americans die before stepping down in January, Mr Trump said he was not getting enough credit for his role in vaccine development.

The Trump administration launched a public-private partnership called Operation Warp Speed ​​in April 2020 to facilitate the development, manufacture and distribution of vaccines in the United States.

But Mr. Trump said he personally stepped in to speed things up.

“The great thing I did for the world was I went to the FDA [Food andDrug Administration] and said, Fellas, it’s over. It’s going to go fast, ”Mr. Trump said.

“It would have taken five years for another president, a guy like Biden. It would never have been approved.

“It goes from five to 12 years old and I did it in nine months and they [the FDA] don’t like me. Statutory, they had to do things a certain way.

“They don’t like me so much that it was approved two days after the election.”

Fauci’s Chief Medical Advisor recommendations ignored Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci clashed with Donald Trump over the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (

AP: Graeme Jennings

)

Mr. Trump’s handling of the pandemic was tied to his relationship with Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has served as presidential advisor to every president since the early 1980s, and Mr. Trump clashed over the severity of the threat that COVID-19 represented for the world.

Mr Fauci said in January that Mr Trump would try to play down the situation and encourage unverified treatment.

Mr Trump said he personally loved Dr Fauci, but said he received incorrect advice.

“I didn’t really raise him, he’s been there for 40 years, he’s always been there,” Mr. Trump said.

“And I thought about it rather than sending it back. I mean I listened to it, but I didn’t do what he said. Because frankly, his record is not a good record.

“I personally love him, he’s a pretty cool guy and he’s a great promoter. He’s really a promoter more than anything else.

“He’s a better pitcher in baseball than he is at what he does because he’s so wrong. First of all, he said there was no mask on. Very importantly, he didn’t want China to stop coming in and if we hadn’t done that, we would have had hundreds and thousands more dead in our country. “

