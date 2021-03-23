Beijing is ready to work with Pyongyang to keep the peace





China stands ready to work with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and other related parties to support the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue and preserve peace and stability on the peninsula, said Xi Jinping, secretary general of the Korean Peninsula. Communist Party of Central China. Committee. In an exchange of messages with Kim Jong-un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Xi called on both sides and related parties to make further contributions to peace, stability, development and to prosperity in the region. The messages were delivered by Song Tao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Ri Ryong-nam, DPRK ambassador to China, during their meeting in Beijing on Monday. Xi again congratulated Kim on the success of the Eighth National Congress of the WPK, saying that the traditional friendship between the two nations is the common treasure of both parties, nations and peoples. He stressed that major changes unprecedented for a century, combined with the pandemic that took place once in a century, had led to profound changes in the international and regional situation. He expressed China’s willingness to work with the DPRK to jointly maintain, consolidate and advance bilateral relations and enable the socialist cause of the two nations to continue to produce new results and better benefit the two peoples. In his message, Kim praised the remarkable achievements made by the CCP and the Chinese people, under Xi’s leadership, to achieve containment of COVID-19, build a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and eradicate absolute poverty. . Kim noted that it is the steadfast position of himself, the WPK and the people of the DPRK to further strengthen bilateral relations and promote the socialist cause. The DPRK firmly believes that the bilateral friendship will be elevated and developed in accordance with the demands of the present times, he said.

