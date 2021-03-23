The old sarpanch transforms life; PM Modi praises his water conservation efforts | Jaipur News





Jaipur: Former Shakargarh (Bhilwara) sarpanch Kishore Kumar Sharma (55) shared his journey of transforming a water-deficit gram panchayat into an autonomous water model between 2010 and 2020 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during of a virual program to mark World Water Day on Monday.

The life-changing experience of the villagers, who suffered from drinking water containing fluoride for decades, began after Sharma attended a session on water conservation by an NGO in 2004.

Since I was a child, I had seen health risks from drinking fluoride-containing water in every household, our women fetching water from wells as deep as 250 feet, chronic droughts and migration of our men since the farmland produced only one crop per year, said Sharma. He took up the challenge of transforming the lives of the villagers after joining the gram panchayat.

The real change began after he was elected a sarpanch in 2010. Today my village has 40 anicuts developed at strategic locations to collect rainwater, dig existing ponds and wells, and 1,200 bighas of forest. The efforts have recharged the water table to such an extent that it is now available at 100 feet from 250 feet ten years ago. In addition, the fluoride content has decreased and the water is safe to drink, Sharma said.

The change is not limited to drinking water only. The excess water improved the socio-economic status of the villagers. The village now boasts of growing two crops in one year and that too wheat which has increased the income level. Our next plan is to grow oranges in the village. If that comes to pass, it will make us prosperous forever, Sharma said.

The village has a total population of 6,123 inhabitants. Since it became easy to collect water, the women of the village began to engage in economic activities. Sharma has helped create 72 self-help groups (SHGs) that engage 500 women. Our SHGs have received loans of Rs 2.8 crore. It empowers women, Sharma said. Forage grown in 1,200 bighas and 45 shops made on village land fetch Rs 2.5 lakh gram panchayat per month, making it a self-sufficient model in the region.

His tireless work has been repeatedly recognized by the state and central government. In 2007, then-president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam awarded him the Nirmal Gram Award, while the state awarded him the Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana Award in 2008. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos