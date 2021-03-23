‘Willingness to work hand in hand’: China strengthens North Korea-Russia relations after US talks





China is seeking to strengthen ties with North Korea and Russia following a controversial meeting with US officials in Alaska last week. We are ready to work hand in hand with North Korean comrades to maintain, consolidate and develop Sino-North Korean relations, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency, citing verbal messages issued on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping. . The messages come after senior US diplomats visited Japan and South Korea ahead of the meeting with their Chinese peers, as Washington seeks to solidify its alliances in Asia. US President Joe Biden has said he is keen to work with like-minded countries to forge a common approach to China. Beijing could also take stock of its own allies, with a visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week. In an interview with media outlets, including the China Global Television Network, Xi called for cooperation between Russia and China in response to the hegemony pursued by some US-led Western countries, Lavrov also urged settling agreements in currencies that can replace the US dollar and help reduce the risks posed by sanctions. Xi reiterated that China is ready to work with North Korea and other related parties to preserve peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, according to Xinhua. The remarks were made by Song Tao, a senior Chinese diplomat, and Ri Ryong Nam, North Korea’s new ambassador to China, in a meeting on Monday. In Seoul last week, before meeting with Chinese officials, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Bidens’ approach to North Korea was still under consideration and stressed the China’s clear self-interest in bringing its Cold War neighbor and ally to the table. China is North Korea’s biggest benefactor, providing for years a lifeline that has helped keep the struggling economy of its neighbors afloat. Beijing is also a key player in managing the effectiveness of the global sanctions regime put in place to punish Kim Jong Un for testing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles in defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions. Kim sent a verbal message to Xi as part of his strategic communications, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Tuesday. Kim stressed the need to strengthen the unity and cooperation between the two sides and the two countries to face the global challenges of hostile forces and obstruction movements, KCNA said, with reference to what Pyongyang sees as the threat posed by the United States.

