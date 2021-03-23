Thank the left for the right – Journal





THE TRUTH, now that the left has lost its moorings, it is mainly the right wing that is pulling the blows in South Asia. Who gives hope to the fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India? Believe it or not, this is the radical Hindu right-wing Shiv Sena. Who is the leader of the opposition alliance in Pakistan against Prime Minister Imran Khan? Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the man who opposed the Women’s Protection Bill among his other regressive claims. What is common between the two? Both have supplanted the left in street power, both have become powerful right-wing spearheads for coalitions involving the left and liberal forces, one for the Muslim right, the other for the Hindu right.

Who allowed the two to grow up? The leftist PPP in Pakistan and the leftist Congress in India are to blame. In fact, Congress created the Shiv Sena as a caste-based Marathi force to break up left-wing unions led by Marxist Brahmins. The irony is that the left is a fragmented force in India. So who are we addressing to help the assault on democracy by Prime Minister Modi and his fascist cohorts?

As the power of the streets to fight Modi comes from the Shiv Sena and efforts are underway to dislodge his government in Maharashtra, the main intellectual firepower comes from right-wing ideologues. We must count our blessings that former BJP Minister Arun Shourie picked up the clubs in the name of Indian democracy. Look at how important it could be to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that former BJP minister Yashwant Sinha joined her party to take power from the Modis party.

There are examples even within the strong farmer movement. The khap panchayats who came together to challenge Mr. Modi are the ones who colluded with him in 2014 and 2019 to bring him to power. These village communities are also socially regressive, especially when it comes to women’s rights, much like the mullahs who are part of the opposition movements to challenge the Khan government.

The main intellectual firepower comes from right-wing ideologues.

Much has been said in recent days about the resignation of Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a renowned scholar from a major university. He cited pressure against his constant criticism of Mr. Modis’ attack on democracy as the reason for his exit.

Caravan magazine surveyed ideologically wavering intellectuals who started out by supporting Mr. Modi but have since become his critics. Ahead of the 2014 general election, Mehta was busy deflecting concerns for the future of India’s democracy in the event that Modi becomes prime minister, according to the Caravans inquiry.

As early as December 2012, after Modi got a new term as chief minister of Gujarat, Mehta published an article titled A Changed Politics. In it, he supported politicians’ eligibility for national leadership and addressed persistent criticism of Modi for overseeing anti-Muslim pogroms in his state in 2002, shortly after taking leadership for the state. first time. You can look at the convictions of colleagues at Modis’ cabinet and cite them as proxy evidence of his guilt, Mehta wrote.

Among those colleagues was Maya Kodnani, Gujarat Minister for Women’s and Child Development until 2009, who was later sentenced to life for organizing a massacre in 2002. (The High Court of Gujarat granted bail to Kodnani in 2014, shortly after Modi became prime minister, and acquitted her last year.) But, Mehta, said the inquiry, added: You can also look at them and wonder why so many ministers cabinet officials were still not compelled to answer for 1984 when congressional leaders led anti-Sikh pogroms in Delhi. The point is not to use 1984 to politically exonerate Modi. The point is, it’s hard to attack evil when we tolerate it so widely in other contexts.

It was a roundabout way, according to Caravan, of saying what Modis’s defenders have always said when faced with his bloody legacy that all who report him are servants of Congress. Mehta wrote that those worried about Modi need to tidy up their own homes and the attacks on him have a self-incriminating quality. The apparent suggestion, according to the survey, was that it was best not to criticize Modi at all. This approach also ignored the fact that Modis’s critiques included people who had long condemned Congress’ evasion of responsibility in 1984.

The magazine quotes a number of other intellectuals who have switched sides. It is counted as a blessing when the larger leftist party has taken leave of its senses to oppose Mamata Banerjee. He sees her as a legitimate target of BJP if not worse.

There are intellectual quarrels between the IPC-M and the IPC-ML over the strategy in West Bengal. CPI-ML opposed the decision of CPI-Ms to fight Mamata Banerjee. The two Communist parties had been together in Bihar’s fray with Lalu Yadav, and they did quite well as a united opposition to the BJP. At one point, IPC-M and Mehta seem to be speaking with a similar voice. We are not in the high tide of fascism, Mehta reassured his readers not so long ago. It is more of a complicated country making its way through tough times, having had enough of the old power structures. The F word has become a substitute for real thought.

In August 2014, Ashutosh Varshney, an Indian professor at Brown University, praised Modi for his pragmatic rather than dogmatic character on Hindu nationalism. Varshney, who has since changed his stance, admitted, according to the Caravans survey of intellectuals switching sides, that the RSS would get staff representation, especially in the party and in cultural and educational institutions, but, a- he reassured readers, as long as Modi has maintained his authority, he will not be able to dictate a broader policy, economic or cultural. It has become difficult to distinguish the left, the liberal and the right.

The writer is Dawns correspondent in Delhi.

[email protected]

Posted in Dawn on March 23, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos