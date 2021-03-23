



Upon entering Timwas, Ansy Lema ensures the acceleration of border development in the era of President Joko Widodo POS-KUPANG.COM | BAJAWA– Member of Commission IV DPR RI PDI-P Faction Yohanis Fransiskus Lema, S.IP. Mr Si pledged to oversee the acceleration of development of border areas of the Republic of Indonesia in the era of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after being elected member of the Border Area Development Oversight Team of the RPD RI (Timwas). The DPR RI oversight team was formed to oversee the implementation of the Presidential Instruction of the Republic of Indonesia (Inpres) number 1 of 2021 regarding the acceleration of economic development in the border areas of the states in Aruk (West Kalimantan), Motaain (NTT) and Skouw (Papua). “I consider it important to be actively involved in Timwas to oversee the performance of inter-ministerial ministries in the execution of the presidential instruction, Joko Widodo. It is also an opportunity to express the aspirations of the people of NTT at the border to ministries or state institutions that are not as partners with me in Commission IV of the Indonesian Parliament ”, declared the young politician of the PDI. Perjuangan, colloquially known as Ansy Lema. via a press release received by Pos Kupang on Tuesday (3/23/2021). On Monday (3/15/2021), Ansy attended the Inaugural Working Meeting (Raker) of the RI border area of ​​the DPR Timwas with various ministries related to accelerating the development of the Indonesian border areas. The meeting was chaired at the same time by two vice-presidents of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Aziz Syamsuddin and Rachmat Gobel. Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of PPN / Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa and Minister of Villages, Deprived Areas and Transmigration (DPDTT) , Abdul Halim were present at the meeting. Iskandar. “In the Raker, I urge the ministries linked to Presidential Instruction No. 1 of 2021 to immediately carry out the President’s orders. This presidential instruction is proof of Jokowi’s love and commitment to border communities which must translate into concrete and rapid work, ”Ansy continued. Ansy explained that the Presidential Instruction of the Republic of Indonesia (Inpres) number 1 of President Joko Widodo 2021 on January 11, 2021. The President ordered the construction of borders in Aruk (West Kalimantan), Motaain (NTT) and Skouuw (Papua)) to accelerate in order to bring prosperity to the community. According to Ansy, there are 60 programs in this annex, with details of 21 programs in the border area of ​​Aruk, West Kalimantan; 20 programs in the border area of ​​Motaain, East Nusa Tenggara; as well as 19 programs in the border region of Skouw, Papua. “Through this presidential instruction, the president wishes to emphasize that the approach to the development of border areas is not only a security perspective, but also a prospect of prosperity. The two must go hand in hand. Aruk, Motaain and Skouw are pilot projects for border development so that their success can be used as models for the development of other border areas ”, continued the former speaker in Jakarta.







