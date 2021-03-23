Bilawal wins crucial JI vote for Senate office – Pakistan





LAHORE: The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) has decided to support the candidacy of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani for the head of the opposition in the Senate, accepting the assertion of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhuttos that the majority party is entitled to the place.

After developing disagreements with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over resignations and the Senate opposition leader, Mr. Bhutto-Zardari not only gained JI support for the Senate post, but also found many other common motives for working with the party: electoral reforms, accountability, the independence of the Pakistan Election Commission and the Kashmir cause.

After his first visit to JI headquarters, at a joint press conference with Emir Sirajul Haq, Mr. Bhutto-Zardari hoped that if this was his first visit, it would certainly not be the last. Dialogue is necessary between the parties and the PfP has much to learn from the political experience of the OMC spanning decades of history.

He took the opportunity to taunt Maryam Nawaz by alluding to the growing rift that now exists between the two parties and personalities by saying that the blood flowing in his veins can never be that of a selected one, it is rather a Lahore family that was once selected. He was responding to a tweet from Maryam Nawaz a few days ago in which she said maybe another selected one was anointed.

The widening schism between the two parties also became clearer when Bilawal insisted that the party with a majority in the Senate had the right to appoint the leader of the opposition. This is what parliamentary tradition is and must be respected. For us, Gilani won the Senate election (president) and it would soon be formalized (through a court).

Continuing to settle a verbal account with the PML-N, he also said generals responsibility could be a new slogan for Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N, but this is the demand of PPP leaders for three generations. .

Mr. Bhutto-Zardari also lamented that the long march was delayed. After all, whose idea was it to link the long march to resignations? If so, why was it not resumed when the walk was originally planned? The PPP had made all the preparations for the long march and was ready for it.

Balancing his previous positions, Bhutto-Zardari also said that divisions within the opposition would benefit (Prime Minister) Imran Khan. If anyone is to reconsider their opinion and decision, it must be the one who insists on bad decisions. The situation is ripe for change in both the National Assembly and the Punjabian Assembly.

Earlier, Mr Haq said political parties should keep talking to each other because only then can solutions to common men’s problems be found, which the PTI in its 1,100-day rule has multiplied by many times.

The PTI has proven that it wants a compliant judiciary, a subordinate election commission, and a very subservient media.

All of these streaks not only reflect the dictatorial mindset, but are also suicidal for democracy. Opposition parties must unite to resist them. They should find means for the legal and financial autonomy of these institutions because they are necessary for the functioning of democracy and for the well-being of ordinary people.

Posted in Dawn on March 23, 2021

