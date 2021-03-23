Shared burden of a new vision for Asia-Pacific

Author: Nick Bisley, La Trobe University

The relief is palpable. After four years, Washington’s Asian allies have found what they hope their former partner will be. US President Joe Biden Won’t Do It shake Japan and South Korea, Hector Australian Prime Ministers or fawn on Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ strongman tactics.

However, the long-awaited return to normality will not be a return to the status quo ante. Every ally in the region is concerned not only with how the 46th President will approach their bilateral relationship, but also with the larger issue of Bidens’ strategy towards the region.

For Australia, this is a very significant period. Its Asia strategy lacks consistency. He upset a long-term approach of developing positive relations with all major regional powers by switching to a confrontational approach to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) without a risk mitigation plan or substantial support from Washington. Given the centrality of the U.S. alliance, the direction Biden takes will be critical to Australia’s ability to forge a successful foreign policy over the next several years. In the run-up to the US summit of China in Alaska, Kurt Campbell revealed the kind of support the Biden administration will provide to Australia in its dealings with China, which, if maintained, will be of significant benefit to Canberra.

Unlike Trump, Biden is likely to have a proper Asia strategy. While the 45th president and his secretaries spoke regularly about the free and open indo-pacific, what this meant was unclear. What Biden will seek to do is not yet finalized, however, Kurt Campbell and Rush Doshi, now both key figures in the Bidens National Security Council (NSC), presented a plan for Washington’s strategy in Asia: to preserve what they call the regional operating system.

Their approach is based on the Kissingerian belief that stable regional orders must be based on a balance of power and a shared sense of the legitimacy of the order and its purpose. The implication is that US strategy in Asia should aim to ensure a stable military balance and a shared sense of order. The problem is how to reconcile this with an ambitious and assertive China whose point of view is not compatible with this vision.

A neo-Kissingerian vision requires giving at least some space and legitimacy to China, an idea at odds with the language of American officials who intend to maintain Trump’s tough stance.

The question is whether Bidens’ ambition is to defend the regional status quo to maintain US primacy in the face of China’s rise to power or to adjust the broader framework. Here, domestic politics should prevail: defending the old will likely remain the long-term ambition of the United States. This can lead to a regional dynamic that is much more competitive and combustible than that outlined by Campbell and Doshi.

The role of regional institutions and alliances will also change. Where Trump viewed alliances as a liability, Bidens’ team will see them as an asset as order stabilizers, force multipliers, and anchors of legitimacy. Allies will be expected to play a greater role in establishing a new balance of power, as well as in promoting a shared sense of legitimacy among countries in the region.

The discordant messages received by allies from the disparate voices of the Trump administration will no longer be and alliances will be more valued. But Washington will increasingly expect its partners to bear a heavier burden in the overall strategy than in the past. This will test the alignment between the US vision for the region and the interests of its alliance partners.

One of the central challenges for the United States is the growing disjunction between the geopolitics of regions and its economic relations. The old Washington rule was based on the close alignment between the economic and strategic interests that existed in most countries. The emergence of China and the broader transformation of Asian trade and investment models have put an end to this.

Former President Barack Obama tried to solve this problem, mainly through the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Trump sabotaged the TPP and launched a trade war against China. This started a process of decoupling the two largest economies in the world, making the task of economic and strategic alignment extremely difficult.

How the Biden administration approaches decoupling and trade policy towards China will be hugely important. The Bidens team has staff who recognize the complexity of this challenge, but domestic politics could once again prevent wise management. It’s hard to see Biden having the political space to join the TPP’s successor, the CPTPP, or take significant steps to reduce Beijing’s economic influence in the region, especially with the secretary. Blinken emphasizing the need to ensure that American foreign policy serves the interests of the middle class of the Americas.

Australia will welcome the new administration, despite the uncertainty surrounding economic affairs. Yet the reality that Australia faces a much riskier international environment remains. The same goes for the expectation that his close friend in Washington wants him to take on more responsibility and risk.

Strategic competition with China at the behest of Asia will be the dominant feature in the years to come. While this competition is likely to be better handled under Biden, a region dominated by competing great powers is indeed a dangerous region.

Nick Bisley is the Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences and Professor of International Relations at La Trobe University in Melbourne.

An extended version of this article appears in the most recent edition of Quarterly East Asia Forum, Asia after the election of Biden, Vol. 13, n ° 1.