Imran Khans inverted swing





Pak PM’s friendship offer may well be a deceptive reverse swing he was known to be a cricketer for

AuthorTelanganaTodayPosted: March 23, 2021 12:00 amUpdated: March 22, 2021 21:21 pm

There is always a feeling of déjà vu whenever there is any conciliatory gesture from Pakistan; the sugar-coated words that hide devious designs, the empty ads that never get serious. The latest back-to-back peace offers, made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, must be taken with a tablespoon of salt, given past experiences. Both expressed their desire to resume dialogue with India to achieve lasting peace and economic cooperation between the two countries and advised New Delhi to create an enabling environment in Kashmir. It would be a terrible mistake if Bajwas’ declared vision of regional economic integration were interpreted as a potentially radical change in the way the Pakistani military has traditionally viewed relations with India. There is also no reason to feel excited about Imran Khan uttering words of friendship and spreading an olive branch. It just might be a deceptive reverse swing he was well known for during his cricket days. His touching speech at the United Nations General Assembly last year and his call for Jihad against India are still fresh in the minds of Indians. The timing of the peace speech is also suspect. Pakistan is in danger of being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global counterterrorism watchdog that has set June as the deadline for Islamabad to get its act together and put implement all the points of the action plan to curb the financing of terrorism.

The dramatic statements in favor of peace with India appear to be part of a broader strategy by Pakistan’s leaders to appease the international community and avoid the prospect of debilitating sanctions. It is an old ploy that Islamabad has adopted since the terrorist attacks of September 11, first with the Bush administration, then with Obama and now with the Biden administration. Pakistan is grappling with the twin challenges of economic survival after the pandemic and the threat of the FATF blacklist. Whenever international pressure mounts, Pakistani leaders make some announcements to mislead the international community that it is serious about curbing terrorist groups. Imrans speaks of peaceful resolution of the dispute in Kashmir to harness the full potential of regional economic cooperation should be understood in this context. It should be emphasized that Pakistan never loses the opportunity to internationalize the Kashmir issue to advance its agenda. He never fails to stress that there will be no peace in South Asia until Kashmir is resolved. The assumption behind this message is that peace is something India needs more than Pakistan, and Pakistan will do India a favor through a peace deal. Obviously, this is unacceptable to India.

