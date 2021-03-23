Boris Johnson’s ‘Global Britain’ tilts towards Asia

Lionel Barber is the former editor of the Financial Times. He is the author of “The Powerful and the Damned: Private Diaries in Turbulent Times”.

More than a decade after US President Barack Obama unveiled a foreign policy “pivot” towards Asia, Prime Minister Boris Johnson proclaimed a “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific as the way forward for the United Kingdom.

The new orientation to the east is in part a response to the UK’s exit from the European Union, which severed relations with its nearest neighbors. There are echoes of an earlier age when Britannia ruled the waves, reinforced by the eventual deployment of the HMS Elizabeth supercarrier leading a battle group to patrol the South China Sea.

Post-Imperial bluster aside, the Johnson government’s defense and security review released this month reveals a significant shift in thinking about Britain’s place in an interconnected world characterized by rivalry. persistent between the United States as an established superpower, China as a superpower. pending, and Russia as an undemocratic agent of disruption.

You could call it “Cold War 2.0”, a dynamic competition between democracies and authoritarian powers. This world contrasts with the Cold War, characterized by a nuclear standoff between the United States and the Soviet Union, covert espionage, and proxy wars spanning Central America to southern Africa and Asia. from the South East.

Sir Alex Younger, former head of MI6, the Secret Intelligence Service, says rival powers today will constantly probe and test each other’s capabilities, not on the conventional battlefield but in areas such as cyberspace, disinformation and outer space. The rewards will go to the state, or alliance of states, most able to mobilize capacities to face threats and seize opportunities.

“But we must not shy away from the fact that we are in fierce competition and in some cases vital competition,” said Sir Alex, writing in The Times of London. “Anyone who loses will face reduced control over their own future. China understands this well.”

The idea that the rules – based order after World War II, based on multilateral institutions inspired by American leadership, has not been said. unraveled badly. Former President Donald Trump’s unilateral and transactional foreign policy has inflicted serious damage, but the larger challenge is that President Xi Jinping’s China does not think the international system was designed with its interests in mind. Chinese leaders in the past may have been of the same opinion, but they have kept their opinion to themselves.

The eventual deployment of a battle group led by supercarrier HMS Elizabeth to patrol the South China Sea bears echoes from an earlier age when Britannia ruled the waves. © Reuters

These diplomatic reservations have long been abandoned, as the first high-level meeting between the United States and China in Anchorage, Alaska showed. Responding to criticism from the Biden administration of Beijing’s human rights record in Xinjiang, the crackdown on Hong Kong and the aggression against Taiwan, a senior Chinese official, Yang Jiechi, said the United States no longer speak of “force” – a cheeky reference to political and racial divide in the United States

In the face of this superpower stalemate, which Beijing and Washington believe is likely to last, the UK must take a path that recognizes the US remains its closest ally while recognizing the importance of economic ties with China.

Johnson’s advisers argue that current alliances, primarily NATO, are necessary but not sufficient. The defense review focuses on self-sufficiency, entering into bilateral trade agreements abroad, and leading-edge technological research and innovation in the country. Most striking is the proposed increase in the UK’s nuclear weapons stockpile from 180 to 260, a move justified by “the growing range of technological and doctrinal threats,” which sounds like a warning to any nation considering a catastrophic cyberattack. .

Asia is a magnet because it is the region where future economic growth is located. The UK therefore intends to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Trans-Pacific Trade Pact while presenting itself as a “force for good” in the world. This means defending liberal democratic values, illustrated by the offer of residency in Great Britain extended to several hundred thousand Hong Kongers and the promotion of “good causes” such as the fight against climate change.

Johnson takes a two-pronged approach to China. He openly criticized China’s treatment of Uyghurs while calling Beijing a systemic competitor bent on establishing global rules, acquiring intellectual property through fair or unclean means, and expanding its dominance in the Pacific. But the prime minister has also made it clear, much to the frustration of conservative critics, that he wants to expand trade ties with China and keep Britain as a destination for Chinese investment. It’s like having your cake and eating it – a familiar feature of Johnson.

Critics have argued that the UK could meet many of the goals set out in its defense review while remaining a member of the EU club. But “Europe” is the word that may not be spoken in official circles, at least for now. The Brexit divorce has left wounds on both sides, rubbed by the latest tensions over the scarcity of stocks of COVID vaccines. In the future, the UK will surely relearn the benefit of acting in concert with its nearest neighbors, if only to avoid being sandwiched between competing powers of the United States and the United States. China.

A nimble, self-confident, outward-looking nation, a ‘soft superpower’ and a force for good – these are the moving qualities of the new ‘Global Britain’. In theory, it sounds appealing. In practice, Global Britain is an idea seeking a policy in a future defined by difficult choices and limited resources. Not impossible, but far from being a certainty.