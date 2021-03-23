Kapil Sharma once got angry asking PM Narendra Modi, “Yeh Hai Aapke Ache Din?” And here’s what he did 3 years later!





Kapil Sharma is a well-known comedian who has hosted several television comedy shows Comedy Nights with Kapil, Family Time with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. His comedic timing is impeccable and he enjoys a huge following of fans. But did you know that he once had to apologize to an audience on his show for his little blasts on Twitter? Read on. Two years ago, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’s team made a guest appearance on the show. At that time, the ace comedian bragged about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema. While Kapil Sharma was going to brag, Rajkummar Rao, who was part of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, seemed to be in the mood to laugh at the ace comedian. Rajkummar joked that the prime minister was angry with him. He said, Modiji asked about the guy who recently got married. I asked if he was talking about Virat but then he answered Kapil. He asked me to tell you that he remembered him and that he also looked a little bored. Kapil, who looked visibly embarrassed by the incident, tried to ignore him saying it was an old affair now, but another cast member Juhi Chawla was in no mood to leave him. , she probed him further. The comedian then blamed Twitter for the controversy saying, Twitter naam ki cheez hai, isne bade pange create kiye hai life mein. At this point, Navjot Singh Sidhu interrupts him and advises Kapil Sharma to avoid tweeting after midnight. The star of Firangi then responded by saying that it was the case before his marriage and then with folded hands, he apologized, Modi Sahab sorry ”. He later even asked the cast to change the subject. Conversely, Kapil Sharma made a lot of noise in 2016 with his tweet claiming that he was asked to pay a 5 lakh bribe by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee for doing his office. “. He wrote, I pay 15 cr of income tax for the past 5 years n I still have to pay a bribe of 5 lakes to the BMC office to do my office, ”Prime Minister Narendra Modi said . In the following tweet, Kapil Sharma asked PM Modi yeh hain aapke achche din ”. Take a look at the tweet below: I pay 15 CR income tax for the last 5 years I still have to pay a bribe of 5 lakes to the BMC office for doing my office arenarendramodi – Kapil Sharma (@ KapilSharmaK9) September 9, 2016 Yeh hain aapke achhe din? arenarendramodi – Kapil Sharma (@ KapilSharmaK9) September 9, 2016 Must read: Paras Chhabra Blasts Bigg Boss 14 Connexion Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Aise Logo Ko Aastin Ka Saanp Kehte Hain Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube







