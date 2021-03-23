Golkar calls for removal of president’s post for three periods





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – General vice presidentGolkar Festival Ahmad Doli Kurnia called for the speech on the three-term presidential term to be stopped. Doli said the president Joko Widodo(Jokowi) and the MPR also refused to change the presidency to three terms. “Pak Jokowi himself doesn’t want it, the MPR never talked about it, so we all need energy and energy to be able to solve the pandemic, we just need to close the discussion on these three periods” , Doli said in a discussion, Saturday (3/20). Doli said almost all political elites have also expressed disapproval of changing the presidential term by up to two to three years. According to him, all parties are currently still focused on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The question of this amendment has a lot of energy which I think will disrupt or create a great political contraction if we force it to do so,” he said. The speech of a three-term president was again echoed by former MPR president Amien Rais. Through his personal Instagram account on Saturday (3/13), Amien admitted that he suspected there were attempts by a number of parties to post articles in the legal code so that Jokowi could serve until to three presidential terms. The speech of these three periods also resurfaced at the end of 2019. The idea would come from the faction of the party NasDem in DPR. President Jokowi has taken a position on the issue of a three-term presidential term. He said he did not intend to serve as president for three terms. He stressed that he would always abide by the 1945 Constitution which governs the term of office of the president for two terms. “I stress that I have no intention. I am not interested in becoming president for three terms. The constitution provides for two terms. This is what we must protect together,” Jokowi said in a statement on Monday (15 / 3). (tst / off)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos