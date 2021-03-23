What’s going on with Donald Trump’s Boeing 757?





Prior to his presidency, Donald Trump was frequently seen flying around the world in his eye-catching Boeing 757. Dubbed Trump Force One after appearing on the campaign trail in 2016, the jet went largely unused once Trump took office and began flying on government transportation. instead. So where is he now?

Trump’s private 757 was once his pride and joy, but where is it now? Photo: Getty Images Trumps 757 languishes in Orange County

Before being allowed to use a converted Boeing 747 under the Air Force One designator for his travels, Donald Trump used to tour the world in his own Boeing 757. Affectionately known as Trump Force One, the plane has been idle since Trump got on the plane. the US presidency in January 2017.

While in the White House, Trump Force One made a few executive trips for the Trump organization, but in mid-2019 he was in long-term storage at Stewart International Airport. His interview was overdue and Trump didn’t think he would need it again for at least four years.

There were rumors he would release mothballs before he left the White House in January. However, there was a big problem, an engine had been removed. A loaner engine was reportedly researched to allow the plane to go to Citadel Completions in Louisiana for maintenance reasons. This engine was never found and Trump flew to Mar-a-Largo aboard the VC-25A Air Force One 747.

The plane served as the backdrop for many of his campaign rallies. Photo: Getty Images

To this day, the 757 remains stranded in Stewart, north New York. The nearly 30-year-old plane still needs an engine, a Rolls-Royce RB211, to transport it for maintenance. It all costs money and it doesn’t seem like an investment Trump wants to make right now.

Stewart is not a great place to store

For most aircraft owners, storage has become a hot topic in recent months. With airlines keen to keep their stranded jets in good condition, desert storage locations have become the place of choice. The hot, dry conditions are perfect for keeping planes in top condition, and have seen Victorville, Alice Springs and Teruel in Spain fill up with planes.

New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County is not a great place to keep a plane. Although summer is hot and often dry, winter can be cold, with temperatures dropping to seven degrees C (44 F) or lower. The cold season can bring a lot of rain, and sometimes snow as well, making the storage environment poor for airplanes.

Stewart is not a great place to store planes. Photo: Getty Images

With the 757 unable to fly, Trump was allowed to fly in his smaller business jet. His Cessna 750 Citation X has often been seen in flight between Palm Beach and LaGuardia. It can only accommodate eight passengers, it’s not as luxurious as the 757 and doesn’t have its name on the side.

Trump is confined to the Cessna Citation for the time being. Photo: John Sonderman via Flickr

Trumps 757 was once his pride and joy. He was at the forefront of his 2016 presidential campaign, with several rallies held at airports with the plane as a backdrop. It’s a lavishly appointed VIP space, with cream leather seats, 24k gold fixings and a huge master bedroom.

But Trump has no money to burn, as 2020 has taken its toll on the worth of billionaires. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth fell to $ 2.3 billion from $ 3 billion before his presidency. For now, it looks like Trump is doomed to lean on his somewhat less glamorous Cessna Citation.

