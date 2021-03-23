Jokowi to review Covid-19 vaccination in Ambon on March 25





Ambon, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) scheduled exam Covid-19 vaccinationtowards the elderly (elderly) and journalists of RSUPdr. J. Leimena, Thursday March 25, 2021. This was conveyed by the Deputy Mayor of Ambon, Syarif Hadler, during a visit to Puskesmas Nania and Puskesmas Rumatiga, Teluk Ambon district, on Monday (22/3). “According to schedule, President Pak Jokowi arrived at Pattimura International Airport on Wednesday (24/3) at 4.30pm WIT. For RI 1 visit only to RSUPdr. Leimena,” said Syarif.

Ambon mayor spokesperson Joy Adrianza said so far Jokowi has only been scheduled to review the Covid-19 vaccination at RSUPdr. J. Leimena. He didn’t know if Jokowi had also visited the Poka and Nania Puskesmas. “Poka and Nania Puskesmas still have immunization services from Ambon city health unit for further consideration by the president or not, we will just prepare,” Joy Adrianza said. Meanwhile, TNI and Polri have deployed 1,600 people to secure Jokowi’s visit, which is expected to arrive in Ambon on Wednesday (24/3) evening. The service staff got ready for today. “Inspector General of Kapolda Pol Refdi Andri and Governor Murad Ismail carried out checks on security personnel, they also checked the weapons equipment that will be used during the president’s security in Ambon,” Kombes said. Mohamad Roem Ohoirat, public relations manager of Maluku Polda. A total of 1,600 members of the Maluku Regional Police, Pattimura XVI Regional Military Command, Binaiya Military Command, Ambon 1504 Military Command and Ambon Police were deployed. For information, Jokowi will directly follow the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination for elderly residents and journalists at Leimena hospital. After that, Jokowi directly oversaw the construction of the new Ambon harbor under the name of National Fish Barn (LIN). In addition, Jokowi will travel to Namlea City, Buru Regency to directly monitor the Covid-19 vaccination. (sai / fra)



