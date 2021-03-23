Telangana challenges PM Modi over coronavirus vaccine wastage rates





Telangana has reported more than three lakh cases so far, but active cases are below 3,000 (File) Hyderabad: Telangana’s government has objected to the ’s claims that it is the state with the worst vaccine wastage rate in the country. The southern state said it was, in fact, among those who had most effectively and efficiently used stocks of the precious drug. Telangana’s director of health, Dr G. Srinivas, said the state government was taken aback by the allegation – made last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and then elaborated by the Secretary of the State. Rajesh Bhushan Health Union. “This is absolutely, completely wrong. Our waste is less than 1 percent – actually 0.76 percent – against the 17 percent that the Indian government has claimed. According to data on the Indian government-run portals, based on numbers, our waste is, in fact, the lowest in the country, ”said Dr Srinivas. Last week, the Prime Minister held a video conference with key ministers from several states to review the Covid situation in India. One of the points discussed was vaccine wastage; Prime Minister Modi had said that Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh each reported wastage of more than 10%. “States must review and reduce waste,” the Prime Minister said. Soon after, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told media that Telangana was the worst offender with a waste rate of 17 percent. The national average, he said, was 6.5%. “Vaccines are valuable commodities … public health goods … must be used optimally,” he said. Telangana’s chief secretary, Somesh Kumar, has now written to the center asking for things to be restored. “We also understand and appreciate that the vaccine is a valuable commodity and that any waste could be used to vaccinate so many people,” said Dr Srinivas. The center has yet to respond on the huge difference between the figures cited by itself and the state. India is currently in the second phase of its vaccination campaign, which is considered the largest in the world, and in which people over the age of 60, and those over 45 but with certain diseases, can get one of the Covishield or Covaxin vaccines. More than 4.5 million vaccines have been administered since the campaign began on January 16, with the center hoping to vaccinate around 30 million people in this phase alone.

