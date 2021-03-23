Donald Trump says Mitch McConnell is ‘hanging on a thread’, warns Republicans on approval





In a new hour-long interview aired Monday, former President Donald Trump said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was “hanging by a thread” and warned Republicans that his approval determined “the difference between a victory and a massive defeat”.

Speaking on the first episode of podcast by Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe, Trump said McConnell “did nothing” about the baseless campaign by Trump and his allies to uncover alleged electoral fraud during the 2020 presidential race.

“Guys like Mitch McConnell, they don’t fight,” he said. “And now he’s hanging by a thread.”

When Boothe asked if he had spoken to McConnell, Trump replied, “Not really, I don’t really want to talk to him.”

“I think we need better leadership than Mitch McConnell and stronger leadership,” he said later in the episode. “I mean, he can’t overpower his own people. We have the Mitt Romneys of the world and the Ben Sasses of the world. These are not good for the Republican Party.”

Trump, who previously called McConnell an “austere, sullen, and smileless political hack,” also reiterated his attacks on Republicans who criticized the former president or voted to impeach him, hinting they would pay the price by losing its precious support.

“The fact that I gave someone an endorsement made the difference between a victory and a massive defeat,” Trump said. “And now the senators, they all want endorsements.”

Trump called Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) “bad news” which will “not do very well” and said Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) was a “loser” who is “bad for the party “.

“I gave [Sasse] approval, and he ended up getting the nomination, “Trump said.” Someone would have shown up in Nebraska and they would have beaten him so easily. “

Still, the ex-commander-in-chief expressed his optimism for the Republican Party, which he said had “a lot of young and good people”.

Among the Republicans in Trump’s good graces were: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who would have been favored as the 2024 GOP candidate if Trump were to step down; Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO); Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX); Senator Rand Paul (R-KY); South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem; and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who Trump says “would do very well” in his bid for governor of Arkansas.

Asked by Boothe who could show up in 2024 if he chooses not to, Trump replied: “Some of the names I just mentioned, maybe, and others … I will make a decision sometime. later. But there’s a pretty deep bench.. If you look at the polls, they like the job I’ve done. “

Trump also took the opportunity to attack his successor Joe Biden, deploying common GOP talking points, such as targeting his immigration policy and claiming the current president took credit for the COVID vaccination campaign. -19 from the previous administration. At the start of the episode, Trump reaffirmed his belief that the election he lost was “rigged.”

“It could never have happened to a Democrat, which happened to us in the presidential election,” Trump said. “You would have had a revolution if the tables had been turned. You would literally have had a revolution.”

On January 6, a crowd of angry Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers debated Biden’s Electoral College victory. The riots left five people dead.

Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on March 9, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney / GC Images

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos