Wife of SC judge files petition against Minister Fawad Chaudhry





Islamabad, March 22 (PTI) The wife of a Supreme Court judge in Pakistan on Monday filed a petition to the Supreme Court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Minister Fawad Chaudhry for a ‘very offensive tweet against her husband.

Sarina Isa, wife of Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, referred to a tweet from Chaudhry on March 19 in which he challenged the judge to step down and run for office to gauge his popularity.

Listen to speeches by a pending Supreme Court judge (Judge Isa) for a week. Yes [I] answer, then lessons will start [ranging from] we are saddened (to hear this) to have been insulted, Chaudhry said in the tweet.

Continuing the same tweet, the Federal Minister of Science said: ‘Sir, if you too like politics like your godfather Iftikhar Chaudhry (former Chief Justice of Pakistan) resign and contest the elections to advise him. You will get to know your popularity and acceptance. The petitioner said that Judge Isa was a Supreme Court judge and not a “ prisoner on trial ” and that by referring to him as a pending judge he was in contempt of court.

An objection was also raised about the word godfather, a term she said was used to refer to criminal mafias.

“ Ch Fawad Hussain violated his ministerial oath, the Constitution of Pakistan, mocked and ridiculed the former chief justice of this honorable court, sitting judge of the Supreme Court, and has committed contempt of this honorable court ‘ ‘she said in the petition.

Judge Isa has been in the spotlight since February 2019 when he rendered a verdict on an extremist group sit-in in 2017, in which he severely criticized the role of security and intelligence agencies.

Last year, the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan began proceedings to impeach Judge Isa over allegations of concealing property in the UK. The property issue has not yet been closed, although no cause of action against Judge Isa has been presented.

The story continues

In a case related to the non-removal of Judge Isa, a 10-member bench of the Supreme Court heard a series of petitions for review. Judge Isa had asked the court to argue the case himself and also requested live coverage of the proceedings.

The beleaguered judge sometimes makes scathing remarks against the government during the hearing of cases, while the government has launched a tax evasion investigation against his wife.

Political observers believe Judge Isa is set to become Pakistan’s next chief justice in 2023, in national elections, if he survives corruption allegations. PTI SH IND IND

