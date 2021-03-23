Boris Johnson breaks manifesto promise by cutting 10,000 soldiers from military





The British government has confirmed that the military will cut by around 10,000 troops as the Defense Secretary launches a major force modernization plan.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace argued that modern advancements meant “a greater effect can be produced by fewer people,” but pledged there would be no mandatory layoffs.

In a statement to the Commons, Wallace said the military had not reached its “established strength” of 82,000 troops. He urged MPs not to play the ‘best tricks’ with the force numbers as he breached Boris Johnson’s pledge for the 2019 election campaign not to cut back the military. Defense Committee Chairman Tobias Ellwood warned of “dramatic cuts” in conventional military force as Labor criticized the plan “for fewer troops, fewer ships, fewer planes.” Mr. Wallace said: “The military’s increased deployability and technological advantage will mean that a greater effect can be produced by fewer people. “These changes will not require layoffs and we want to build on the work already done by using our reserves to make sure the entire force is better integrated and more productive.” Following the publication of the Integrated Foreign and Defense Policy Review last week, Wallace argued that previous reviews were “too ambitious and underfunded, leaving forces overwhelmed and under-equipped” . He spoke of his own experience in the military, saying that despite the number of soldiers, “it was in truth a hollow force”, and added: “This is why, although I know that some colleagues prefer to play Top Trumps with our numbers, there is no point in bragging about the number of regiments when you send them to war in stolen Land Rovers or just counting the number of tanks as our opponents develop new ways to defeat them . ” Mr Ellwood praised investments in cybercrime and other advancements, but warned that “they come at a huge price for our conventional defense position.” He said there were “dramatic reductions” in the number of RAF troops, tanks and planes, which he said would not pass if the plans were put to a Commons vote. Shadow Labor Defense Secretary John Healey warned his government counterpart that “size matters,” adding: “This is a plan for fewer troops, fewer ships, fewer ships. ‘planes, over the next few years. ” The cuts come despite Boris Johnson explicitly ruled out when he launched his manifesto for the 2019 general election, when he said: “We will not cut our armed services in any form.” We will maintain the size of our armed forces. ” The changes outlined in a defense command document released tonight include £ 3 billion for new vehicles, long-range rocket systems, drones, electronic warfare and cyber capabilities. Entitled “Defense in the Age of Competition,” it explains how forces will spend more time being deployed overseas to support allies and deter hostile powers such as Russia, which was identified in the Journal. listed as the ‘most serious threat’ to the UK. Mr Johnson spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the government detailed the major overhaul. The Prime Minister told him about the ‘wholesale modernization’ of the armed forces and said that a £ 24 billion increase in the defense budget had brought spending to ‘significantly above the target of ‘NATO’, according to n ° 10.







