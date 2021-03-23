Opinion | Team Biden has started exactly the reset we need on China





In fact, Mr. Blinkens’ speech and other tough opening moves by Team Biden were exactly the reset that was needed after the Trump administrations confused and often contradictory treatment of China. As president, Donald Trump has repeatedly praised Mr. Xi and, in private meetings, is said to have encouraged his crackdown in Hong Kong and Xinjiang; President Biden bluntly told the dictator in his first phone call that Mr. Xi was wrong to believe in America’s decline. The day before last week’s talks in Anchorage, the administration sanctioned two dozen officials involved in the crackdown on Hong Kong. And in impressive joint action, the United States monday joined Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand in adopting new sanctions, alongside the European Union, against those involved in the genocidal campaign against ethnic Uyghurs in Xinjiang. The administration made it clear that its strong opposition to China’s human rights violations and belligerence towards Taiwan and other neighbors does not prevent cooperation on matters of mutual interest. Just as President Ronald Reagan has criticized the Soviet Union as an evil empire while making historic arms control deals, Mr. Biden is seeking common ground with Mr. Xi on climate change, the nuclear programs of the ‘Iran and North Korea and a peace deal in Afghanistan. A senior administration official told Post John Hudson that after the rhetorical fireworks display, the two sides immediately got to work and had substantive, serious and direct discussions. Some observers have dismissed the rhetoric on both sides as a posture aimed at the national audience. But it’s more important than that. China and the United States are on opposing sides in a global contest on the future of human governance. Mr. Xi wants to convince the world that the The East rises, while the West is in decline, and China’s high-tech authoritarianism is the best model for the 21st century. Mr Biden is rightly determined to show that democracy, which emphasizes individual freedom, can still prevail. It is important that the United States show in the years to come that its political system still works at home. But it’s also vital to educate the world about what underlies Mr. Xis’ regime: the concentration camps, the eradication of minority cultures, and the silencing of all critical voices. US criticism and sanctions are unlikely to cause change in China in the near term. But over time, the regime, like the Soviet Union before it, risks finding itself on the defensive. Most people would like to take advantage of the growing prosperity they see in China. But nobody wants to live in a concentration camp.

