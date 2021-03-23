Former Pakistani Prime Minister Gilani challenges Senate Speaker election results in High Court





Islamabad, March 22 (PTI) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday challenged the results of the Senate Speaker’s election in a high court here, more than a week after his defeat in the fierce battle.

Sadiq Sanjrani, 42, outgoing Senate Speaker, backed by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling alliance, defeated Gilani, 68, a co-candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of all major political parties in ‘opposition.

Sanjrani polled 48 votes while Gilani got 42 in the 99-member Senate, dealing a blow to the joint opposition despite a majority in the Upper House. A total of 98 senators voted in the election.

Eight votes were rejected, seven of which were stamped on Gilani’s name. The opposition has 52 members in the upper house while the ruling coalition has 47 senators.

Farooq H Naek filed the petition on behalf of Gilani in the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) which was accepted for hearing on March 24 by Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Gilani named President Syed Muzzafar Hussain Shah, the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Senate Secretariat and Senate Speaker Sanjrani as respondents.

He urged the court to declare the results of the election for the president of the Senate held on March 12 as “null and void” as well as Sanjrani’s declaration of victory for the presidency.

At the heart of the controversy are the seven rejected votes that were scored in favor of Gilani but rejected by the session chairman on the basis of technicality.

The petition called on the IHC to declare the rejection of the seven votes for Gilani as illegal and thus dismiss him as a candidate for the post of President of the Senate.

The petition stated that the rejection of the seven votes which had been “cast unambiguously and unequivocally in favor of the petitioner” was illegal and unlawful. He argued that the election result was “against the law and the Constitution” and should therefore be overturned.

Gilani was Prime Minister from 2008 until his disqualification and ousting by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2012.

In the senatorial elections, Gilani defeated Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, in a major setback to Prime Minister Khan. PTI SH ZH ZH

