Gavin Williamson Leak Damaged Trust in Security Council, Says Theresa May | Gavin Williamson

Gavin Williamson for a time undermined the confidence of intelligence agencies and others that were necessary for them to offer unvarnished advice to ministers when he allegedly leaked information from the National Security Council (NSC) as secretary to Defense, said Theresa May.

Giving evidence to a parliamentary committee, the former PM also again criticized Boris Johnsons’ decision to appoint his chief Brexit negotiator David Frost as national security adviser, saying she was glad it didn’t happen after all.

May described the events of May 2019, when she sacked Williamson from the cabinet after an investigation found he leaked talks about the role of Chinese telecommunications company Huawei in the UK’s 5G network, like a shock to the system.

Williamson, who claimed to have been a victim of a kangaroo court, was quickly fired as ministerial post, as education secretary, after Johnson took over from May.

Asked by the national security strategy committee, which includes both peers and MPs, May was asked by her chairperson, Labor Margaret Beckett, about the damage to the functioning of the NSC from Williamsons’ actions.

Obviously, an incident like this is a shock to the system when it occurs, and I think there was a slight feeling, initially, of worry, especially, obviously, those who didn’t. weren’t the politicians sitting around the table, about the advice and evidence they were giving in to the advice, she said.

Because it has always been the case that the assumption was and, in practice, it had been since it was set up that nothing was leaking from the National Security Council. And it’s really important that nothing escapes it, because of the nature of the discussions.

And you want the agencies, the Department of Defense, and others who advise you to believe and feel confident that they have the freedom to give their best, genuine advice, without feeling like they have to withhold something.

There was, May said, a slight tremor, if you will, when this incident happened, when people were concerned initially, adding: But I think then we got back into the rhythm of people grateful that ‘they could speak as freely as they did. previously.

May had previously criticized Johnsons’ announcement last June that Frost was to become a national security adviser, asking why the post was given to someone with no proven expertise in national security.

In January, Johnson changed his mind, making the now Peer Frost his ministerial leader on Brexit and appointing Sir Stephen Lovegrove, permanent secretary of the Department of Defense, as national security adviser.

May raised the issue tangentially herself, when she discussed her decision as prime minister to combine the role of national security adviser with that of cabinet secretary under Mark Sedwill.

Dare I say it, I think it is more important to have a national security adviser who has some security experience, but also as a cabinet secretary, than one who has no experience. when it comes to security, she said.

Asked by crossbench peer Herbert Laming about her thoughts on preparing Frost for the job, May said previous experience and expertise was vital.

The National Security Advisor is the person the Prime Minister and the government turn to, to give absolutely critical, independent and well-analyzed views on the security situation, whether it is if you are discussing a relationship with another country or a domestic internal security problem, she said.

So I think it’s important that this person has security experience.

May added: I think it’s so important to have security experience and to have been in this world, to understand it and to be able to fit in, immediately, in solving these issues.

And that was my concern about the appointment of David Frost. It was now changed.

Lovegrove was, May said, steeped in security concerns and will do a very good job.