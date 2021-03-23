BWF president apologizes for all of England Brouhaha





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – World Badminton Federation (BWF) President Poul-Erik Høyer Larsen on Sunday issued a formal apology to Indonesia’s Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) following the sudden withdrawal of the Indonesian badminton team from All England 2021 due to UK COVID. -19 tracing that linked the Indonesian team to a suspected case of COVID as the team headed for the country. The letter, which was signed by the president of the BWF and posted on the Ministry of Youth and Sports Instagram report, reads: “I hereby respectfully wish to convey my regret and disappointment at the unfortunate circumstances of last week at the YONEX All England Open 2021. I sincerely apologize for the distress and frustration caused to the players and the Indonesian team. ” The BWF President wrote in the letter that he wished to share these sentiments with President Joko Widodo, Minister for Youth and Sports, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador to UK, government officials. , the Indonesian people and Indonesian badminton community and fanbase. ” The BWF president also said the organization took the withdrawal of the Indonesian badminton team from All England 2021 “as a serious lesson from the new COVID-19 world” and “we are working to make improvements. “. Poul-Erik also believed that the relationship between the Indonesian and the BWF would remain harmonious and grow even stronger in the future. The Indonesian badminton team arrived in Indonesia on Sunday March 21 aboard a Turkish Airlines plane and were able to return home faster than the end of the quarantine period initially scheduled for March 23. Read: All of England 2021: Timeline of Indonesia’s withdrawal IRSYAN HASYIM (CONTRIBUTOR)







