Menpora: BWF apologized to President Joko Widodo





Report by reporter Tribunnews.com. Abdul Majid | TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Before welcoming the arrival of the Indonesian badminton team at Soekarno Hatta airport which is expected to arrive at 8:00 p.m. WIB, Menpora Zainudin Amali first made a statement regarding the continuation of the Indonesian team’s case at the tournament All England. Menpora Amali said that for the performance of various parties from PBSI, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Indonesian Ambassador to UK, Ministry of Youth and Sports, KOI and KONI, finally Indonesian Federation badminton match, the BWF apologized and admitted that the Indonesian team’s incident in England was their fault. Also read: Three Indonesian maneuvers at BWF on All England 2021 incident Previously, Menpora Amali had sharply criticized the BWF for the incident of being forced to withdraw the Indonesian badminton team from the All England tournament. In fact, the Menpora felt that the BWF was not transparent, discriminated against and unfair to Indonesian athletes. He also called for a reform of the management of the BWF. “What I have to inform you is that when we criticized the BWF, which we expressed in two press conferences, we received a response from the president of the BWF. We will give the letter, the letter was addressed to me as Menpora, ”Menpora said on Monday (3/22/2021). Also read: Indonesian badminton Nelangsa at All England 2021: kicked out, walk home, prepare for bills “Basically the BWF is feeling what our national team is going through, feelings of pain and even frustration, that’s what he said in the letter,” he continued. “So for this incident, the president of the BWF has apologized to Mr. President Joko Widodo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, to us (Kemenpora), to PBSI and to all badminton stakeholders in the country. and shared that the BWF conveyed the recognition that Indonesia is a great badminton and badminton country. It has become an icon of our pride, especially on the world stage, ”explained the Menpora. After getting a response from the BWF, Menpora Amali thanked everyone who helped as well as the attention of President Joko Widodo. Also read: The return of the Indonesian team accompanied by the Prestige All England 2021 which turned into the All Japan Open “Of course, we thank all parties, especially the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Retno Marsudi) and the Indonesian Ambassador to the UK (Desra Percaya), and all parties, PBSI, KONI, KOI, who worked hand in hand to complete this task. . It elevates our dignity as a nation, our dignity as a nation and of course as a great country for sports or badminton sports. “ “Today we will welcome them. I will watch it, PBSI will lead the activities and it will be an example of cohesion, solidarity and solidarity in the management of the problems under the leadership of President Joko Widodo,” he said. declared.







