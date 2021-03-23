UK Boris Johnson reassured about EU vaccine exports | News | DW





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was “reassured” after speaking with EU leaders over exports of coronavirus vaccines. The European Union and the United Kingdom have clashed over the export of jabs and their components. The dispute is fueled by post-Brexit tensions and the slow rollout of vaccines in EU member states. “I take comfort in speaking to EU partners over the past few months, they don’t want a blockade, I think that’s very, very important,” Johnson said. The British leader is said to have discussed the issue with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday. What is the line about? European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has threatened to ban the export of injections from AstraZeneca, the Anglo-Swedish supplier having delayed vaccine deliveries. Von der Leyen said the bloc exported at least nine million doses to the UK, but Britain did not export any to the EU. The EU Council had previously accused Britain of blocking jab exports, calling it “vaccine nationalism”. But the UK has denied the allegations. Britain wants delivery of a drug substance produced in the Netherlands, which AstraZeneca has listed in the two contracts signed with the EU and the UK, according to the Reuters news agency. AstraZeneca to blame? An EU official reportedly blamed a pharmaceutical company for the dispute with the UK. “The UK is not to blame. The EU is not to blame,” an EU official told Reuters. “Everyone has to find an agreement with a company that has over-sold its production capacity.” Eric Mamer, chief spokesperson for the European Commission, said the bloc’s position was that they “expect AstraZeneca to deliver the doses to the European Union that have been contracted. Contacts are in progress. course with the company “. The EU insists that AstraZeneca deliver the 90 million doses contracted. EU members split over export ban EU leaders are expected to discuss a possible vaccine export ban on Thursday. Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin warned on Monday that an EU blockade on vaccines for Britain would be “a very backward step”. Meanwhile, France has fully supported von der Leyen’s threats, according to reports. And Germany should also be in favor of the proposal of the head of the European Commission. The Netherlands, on the other hand, appears to be in favor of reaching a deal to end the dispute. A Dutch official told AFP news agency that a ruling against exports would be “a losing scenario”, urging the EU and UK to negotiate instead of a hard ban. An EU spokesperson said the bloc was in talks with Britain. EU-backed Italy has stopped around 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca leaving for Australia earlier in March. Rome then argued that AstraZeneca had not supplied enough vaccines for Europe. fb / dj (AFP, dpa, Reuters)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos