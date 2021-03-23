Finally, the Umbulan project was completed in the era of President Joko Widodo





President Joko Widodo when he saw the site of the Umbulan Drinking Water Project in Winongan District, Pasuruan Regency

KLIKJATIM.Com | Pasuruan – The drinking water project of the Umbiulan water source, Winongan district, Pasuruan Regency, was finally inaugurated by President Jokowi. The decades-long Umbulan Drinking Water Supply System (SPAM) project was officially operational on Monday (3/22/2021). The SPAM, with a capacity of 4000 liters per second, can meet the drinking water needs in five areas of East Java, namely Pasuruan Regency, Pasuruan City, Gresik Regency, Sidoarjo Regency and Surabaya City. AlhamdulillahirrabbilalaminUmbulan’s drinking water supply system (SPAM), which has been in operation for a long time today, has been completed and can be used by the community. Can be used immediately. “Don’t use complicated treatment,” the president said. The president demanded that the infrastructure built under the public-private partnership (PPP) or PPP (Private public partnership) and the use of this Rs 2,056 billion budget will provide maximum benefit to the community. “Do not let the big project be finished, the main pipe is finished but entering the household is forced because who is responsible for it is not clear, if PDAM is the city and the regency or PDAM at the provincial level, or the minister of PUPR, ”he said. For this reason, the president asked the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), the Governor of East Java, PT Meta (PT Meta Adhya Tirta Umbulan) as the executor of the project, as well as the regents and mayors who will be channeled through SPAM to sit down together to immediately resolve the obstacles encountered in the distribution of drinking water to households. Earlier I asked on the ground, who just walked [kapasitas] 900 [liter per detik]. This means that there is still 80 percent that needs to be completed immediately, from the main pipe to the pipe in the household. Please resolve this issue immediately. I ask that this week we have a meeting and whose responsibility can be resolved, he stressed. Umbulan SPAM is one of the National Strategic Projects (PSN) which was established on the basis of Presidential Decree 3/2016 on Accelerating the Implementation of National Strategic Projects as amended several times. The regional drinking water project, which was launched 40 years ago, began construction in 2017 as part of the Government-Business Entity Cooperation Program (PPP) between the government and PT Meta Adhya Tirta Umbulan as the auction winner. (laugh)



