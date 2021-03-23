Bangladesh: Orakandi temple prepares to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India is blooming





Dhaka: The Orakandi temple in Bangladesh is preparing to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to visit it on his two-day trip to the neighboring country this week.

The temple has significance because it is the sacred shrine of the Mathua community. Subrato Thakur, chairman of Kashiani upazila parishad, and also a member of the Thakur family, told the Daily Star: “All the family members as well as all the followers of Harichand Thakur, the founder of the ‘Matua’ community, are very Glad that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Orakandi. We, the family members of Harichand Thakur, are painting the temple. ” Padmanav Thakur, chairman of the Bangladesh Matua Maha commission, told the newspaper: “We have heard that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pray at Harichand Thakur temple. He will also exchange views with members of Harichand Thakur’s family.” The government is building four helipads, 500 meters of road and a rest house on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s visit, added Subrato Thakur. Md Habibur Rahman, engineer from Kashiani Upazila Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), told the newspaper: “We have built four helipads and 500 meters of HBB roads inside Thakur Bari. We have also repaired eight Kilometers of road from Tilchor de Dhaka- Khulna highway to Thakur bari and road 600 meters from Rahut-Thakurbari entrance. ” A senior policeman said that all security measures were taken for the visit of the Indian leader. Md Azizur Rahman, officer in charge of the Kashiani police station, told the Daily Star: “We have taken all kinds of security measures because Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the Orakandi temple.” In response to a question from the Daily Asian Age about the work in progress, the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, ShahidUllah Khandaker, said that due to the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Orakandi, PWD is working on construction a guest bedroom. Officials from the Indian high commission in Bangladesh have already traveled to Orakandi to lay the groundwork for Modi’s visit, Matuacharya Padmanabha Thakur, head of the Bangladesh MatuaMoha mission, told the newspaper. At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, Modi will visit Bangladesh on March 26 and 27, 2021. This visit is linked to the commemoration of three historical events – Mujib Borsho, the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of establishing diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War. The prime minister last visited Bangladesh in 2015. During the visit, the Prime Minister of India will participate in the Bangladesh National Day program on March 26 as a guest of honor. The Prime Minister’s program, in addition to holding bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also includes an appeal to the President of Bangladesh Md. Abdul Hamid. Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will appeal to the Prime Minister.







