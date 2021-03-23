Biden, Erdogan exchange criticism amid concerns White House is giving Turkey a cold shoulder

After verbal blows with Russia and China last week, President Biden criticized Turkey’s ally’s withdrawal from a European convention on violence against women, adding to diplomatic tensions facing the early days of Biden’s presidency.

The criticism comes as Biden, since becoming president, has yet to speak with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan despite phone calls and bilateral meetings with at least 13 other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Fox News Analysis.

Biden called Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention “is a discouraging step backwards for the international movement to end violence against women around the world.”

AMERICAN MILITARY ‘PLAY AGAINST COLLECTION TEAMS’ DURING ENEMY TRAINING FOR SUPER BOWL ‘: DOUGLAS MACGREGOR

Last week, Biden called Putin a “killer.” Less than a day later, Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi told Secretary of State Antony Blinken that “the United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to talk to China in a position of force ”, during the first face-to-face meeting. , high-level talks between the two countries since Biden entered the Oval Office.

Erdogan called Biden’s “killer” comment “unacceptable.”

Foreign policy watchers told Fox News that the United States will soon have to assess its relations with Turkey, one of its main partners in the Middle East.

Turkey strained its relations with America when the country struck an agreement with Russia to purchase its S-400 air defense systems in 2017. The United States responded by removing Turkey from the attack combat program Joint F-35 and by activating the sanctions put in place by the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

AMERICANS WAIT FOR COVID-19 VACCINES AS US ORDERS MILLION DOSES FOR MEXICO, CANADA

Many Western allies have also raised concerns about human rights violations in Turkey in recent years.

With Russia, Iran and China being the United States’ biggest adversaries, a strained relationship with Turkey over human rights violations and military deals with Russia does not benefit American interests, says Soner Cagaptay, author of “Erdogan’s Empire: Turkey and Middle East Politics” and director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute.

Leaders in each country are waiting for the other to blink, Cagaptay said. Turkey expects the United States to cut ties with the Kurdish YPG in Syria, while the United States wants Turkey to end its military agreements with Russia and respect the human rights of more holistic way.

Turkey shares borders with Russia and Iran, making it a strong NATO ally for the U.S. However, Turkey also has strong relations with China and has not condemned its treatment. Uyghur Muslims, unlike the United States and many other Western allies who call it genocide.

“Turkey cannot be alone against Russia. … Turkey cannot be alone in its neighborhood either. Turkey is not a superpower,” Cagaptay said. “Turkey is financially fully integrated into the European economy and the global financial system. I don’t see Erdogan moving away from Europe or the United States … It’s hard for me to see how the United States United would abandon its relations with the only country bordering two of the four countries concerned. “

MOTHER IN ISTANBUL THROWS THE WINDOW OF 4 CHILDREN FROM THE APARTMENT TO SAVE THEM FROM THE FIRE, VIDEO SHOWS

Part of Biden’s “America is Back” rhetoric includes attention to human rights abuses around the world. The Biden administration has already taken action against Saudi Arabia for the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by releasing the Office of the Director of National Intelligence report on Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s involvement and suspension of sales weapons to Saudi Arabia.

Experts say the long wait for a call between Biden and Erdogan is to make a point. While the two countries are waiting for a sign from each other to ease relations, the sign the United States is waiting for is either a solution on the S-400 air defense systems or a major step towards resolving the issues. human rights issues, Cagaptay explained.

Former US Ambassador to Turkey and Iraq James Jeffrey agreed the two countries would eventually find common ground as the US needs Turkey as a partner in diplomatic and military platforms to counter China. , Russia and Iran, although it is one of the countries the internal situations do not meet [Biden’s] democratic standards. “

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Then again, Turkey has already appointed a new ambassador to Washington, which could be seen as an attempt for a fresh start. Ambassador Hasan Murat Mercan showed courage when it came to US-Turkish relations and suggested that neither of the issues between the two countries could be resolved in a partially informal session with Turkish journalists in Washington. last week.

Still, there is a chance that relationships will deteriorate.

“Particularly with Turkey and the mercurial leader Erdogan, Biden could lead [him] in Putin’s arms out of spite or out of necessity, “Jeffrey said.” The whole purpose of Biden’s ignoring Turkey … is essentially to clarify the point: ‘We don’t need you as much as you need us,’ and that’s a flawed strategy. Putin never plays this game. “