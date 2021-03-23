Support.com increases 283% on plan to merge with Bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation





miner Greenidge Generation public. Support.com will become a subsidiary of Greenidge in an agreement expected to close in the third quarter. Support.com The stock climbed early Monday following a merger deal under which the business and consumer tech service provider will go public with bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation in a stock-for-stock transaction. Shares rose 283% shortly after the opening bell. Greenidge, in a statement on Monday, said he expected to be the first publicly traded bitcoin mining company to own a wholly owned power plant. Upon completion of the transaction, holders of Support.com shares and options will collectively own approximately 8% of the outstanding Class A common shares of Greenidge. Support.com, which will become a subsidiary of Greenidge, is expected to provide approximately $ 33 million to Greenidge, with the deal conditional on Support.com having at least $ 28 million in cash on its balance sheet at closing. The combined pro forma company is expected to have net cash of at least $ 70 million. The deal, to bring Greenidge to the Nasdaq stock exchange, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. Greenidge operates a 106 megawatt natural gas plant in upstate New York that supplies 19 MW of mining capacity. This capacity is expected to more than double to 41 MW by the end of the second quarter of 2021 and reach 85 MW by the end of 2022. Greenidge said it mined 1,186 bitcoins at a net variable cost of around $ 2,869 per bitcoin for the twelve. months ended February 28. Greenidge forecasts EBITDA of over $ 50 million for calendar year 2021. The transaction “represents a significant value proposition for our shareholders by providing them with increased liquidity and the opportunity to participate in the growth of what we believe to be a successful competitor in the rapidly evolving national bitcoin mining space,” said Lance Rosenzweig, Managing Director. of Support.com, in the statement. Publicity So far this year, Support.com shares have lost 2.8%, but more than doubled, falling to around $ 1 each in the past 12 months.

