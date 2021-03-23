UK unveils plan for smaller, more high-tech armed forces





Posted: March 22, 2021 / 11:44 a.m. MDT / Update: March 22, 2021 / 11:44 a.m. MDT British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks, during a visit to BAE Systems at Warton Airfield in Lancashire, England on Monday 22 March 2021 to mark the publication of the Integrated Review and the White Paper on the defense. (Christopher Furlong / Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) Britain plans to reduce the size of its military and increase spending on drones, robots and a new cyber force as part of the defense plans announced by the government on Monday. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the British military would grow from 76,500 to 72,500 by 2025. He said the military had not reached its established strength of 82,500 for several years. Wallace said the military would no longer be overburdened and under-equipped and that new investments in equipment, infrastructure and technology marked a shift from mass mobilization to speed, readiness and relevance to the information age to face the threats of the future. Wallace said the armed forces would no longer be seen as a force of last resort, but would become more present and active in the world. Britain is NATO’s second biggest military spender, after the United States. In November, the government announced a 16.5 billion pound ($ 23 billion) increase in defense spending over the next four years, focusing on future space and cyber battlegrounds instead. than on traditional resources such as army troops. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the reforms will give the military the kit now they will need to make themselves all the more useful, especially as I am frightened, deadly and effective around the world. Therefore, all the more valuable for our allies, and all the more dissuasive for our enemies.

