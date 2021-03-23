Rupee ends at one month high against dollar

Bombay: Up for the third consecutive session, the rupee strengthened on Monday to close at a one-month high against the dollar on continued foreign inflows in local stocks.

The national currency closed at 72.38 against the US dollar, a level last seen on February 24, 2021, after its previous close of 72.52.

Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President – Commodity and Currency Research at Religare Broking, said: “The Indian rupee remains strong, after hitting a four-week high amid a surge in foreign capital inflows and the recent drop in crude oil prices. The US authorities’ commitment to keep interest rates close to zero for an extended period also supports an appreciation bias in the national currency. “

“However, we believe that the 72.20 mark is still likely to dampen the recent rise in the national currency, as soaring US bond yields and growing demand for the greenback as a safe haven currency are expected to cap the rise in the dollar. Indian rupee., the sharp increase in covid-19 cases observed over the last week creates an environment of uncertainty. We expect the rupee to hover in the 72.20-73.10 band in the near term, “he said. she added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14% to 91.79.

On the domestic stock market front, the benchmark of 30 BSE Sensex stocks closed 86.95 points lower at 49,771.29, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 7.60 points to 14 736.40.

Foreign institutional investors net bought $ 37.54 billion in shares and are net sellers of $ 7.15 billion in debt markets respectively since the start of the fiscal year, while domestic institutional investors have sold 1.43 trillion stocks, according to trade data.

Futures on Brent, the world’s benchmark for oil, rose 0.08% to $ 64.58 per barrel.

Among Asian currencies, the South Korean won gained 0.23%, followed by the Japanese yen by 0.18% and the Singapore dollar by 0.16%. However, the Thai baht fell 0.20%, the Malaysian ringgit lost 0.13%, and the Hong Kong dollar fell 0.008%. The Turkish lira fell 15% after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked Naci Agbal after just four months as central bank governor.

The local currency has gained 1.5% since the month, the only Asian currency to have advanced in a month of massive losses. The Thai Baht is the biggest loser, losing 2.54%.

(Bloomberg contributed to the story.)