Politics
Rupee ends at one month high against dollar
Bombay: Up for the third consecutive session, the rupee strengthened on Monday to close at a one-month high against the dollar on continued foreign inflows in local stocks.
The national currency closed at 72.38 against the US dollar, a level last seen on February 24, 2021, after its previous close of 72.52.
Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President – Commodity and Currency Research at Religare Broking, said: “The Indian rupee remains strong, after hitting a four-week high amid a surge in foreign capital inflows and the recent drop in crude oil prices. The US authorities’ commitment to keep interest rates close to zero for an extended period also supports an appreciation bias in the national currency. “
“However, we believe that the 72.20 mark is still likely to dampen the recent rise in the national currency, as soaring US bond yields and growing demand for the greenback as a safe haven currency are expected to cap the rise in the dollar. Indian rupee., the sharp increase in covid-19 cases observed over the last week creates an environment of uncertainty. We expect the rupee to hover in the 72.20-73.10 band in the near term, “he said. she added.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14% to 91.79.
On the domestic stock market front, the benchmark of 30 BSE Sensex stocks closed 86.95 points lower at 49,771.29, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 7.60 points to 14 736.40.
Foreign institutional investors net bought $ 37.54 billion in shares and are net sellers of $ 7.15 billion in debt markets respectively since the start of the fiscal year, while domestic institutional investors have sold 1.43 trillion stocks, according to trade data.
Futures on Brent, the world’s benchmark for oil, rose 0.08% to $ 64.58 per barrel.
Among Asian currencies, the South Korean won gained 0.23%, followed by the Japanese yen by 0.18% and the Singapore dollar by 0.16%. However, the Thai baht fell 0.20%, the Malaysian ringgit lost 0.13%, and the Hong Kong dollar fell 0.008%. The Turkish lira fell 15% after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked Naci Agbal after just four months as central bank governor.
The local currency has gained 1.5% since the month, the only Asian currency to have advanced in a month of massive losses. The Thai Baht is the biggest loser, losing 2.54%.
(Bloomberg contributed to the story.)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]