Covid vaccine nationalism becomes the status quo

When Matt Hancock intervened last spring to prevent Oxford University from teaming up with American company Merck, the idea was to prevent the UK from being on the wrong side of vaccine nationalism.

While then-US President Donald Trump spoke of America’s hit-first policy, Health Department officials feared Trump could impose export controls and prevent Oxford vaccines from Merck to leave the country. Instead, Oxford has partnered with AstraZeneca.

But as the UK government must quickly learn, vaccine nationalism is not confined to one country. Instead, it becomes the status quo. As America this time under Joe Biden continues to prioritize doses for its own citizens, concern in Westminster is that the EU could be on the verge of adopting similar tactics that could affect the delivery of the Oxford vaccine. AstraZeneca and more.

Tensions have simmered between the two sides for some time. The EU first threatened vaccine exports earlier this year, but its plan to do so by invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol was so widely condemned that they quickly took off. back. But as the European Commission comes under more criticism and European leaders like Angela Merkel face internal pressure from their national audiences, the threat is back.

Ministers fear that this time around they really do. Reason should prevail, but none of this has made sense for some time, one said. The current litigation revolves around a Dutch AstraZeneca factory that the UK helped set up. He could send doses to the UK as part of the fulfillment of the UK order. However, an EU official told reporters such a UK request would be denied as AstraZeneca has yet to deliver on its contractual promises.

The UK is already producing doses of AstraZeneca itself, so such a delay would be problematic for the desired pace of deployment, it could perhaps on its own be manageable. However, given that India also blocked an expected delivery last week of several million doses, the government’s broader concern is that this is part of a worrying new trend. If the EU were to introduce such an export ban, is it really too much to imagine extending it later to other vaccines produced in the EU and destined for delivery to the UK? The UK relies on EU deliveries for all of its doses of Pfizer.

No firm decision will be taken until Thursday. In the days leading up to that, Boris Johnson attempted a charm offensive to rally EU countries. Encouragingly for the British government, the Irish strongly opposed the proposals. The Belgians, where the Pfizer plant is located, are also said to be skeptical of the idea, as are the Dutch, where the AstraZeneca plant in question is based.

But this policy is supported by the Commission, supported by the French who will have elections next year and the Germans, who will go to the polls this autumn.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace hinted on Sunday that the UK could fight back if an export ban is put in place, suggesting it would be counterproductive as the UK is also providing the EU with the parts required.

Johnson is unlikely to be this daring. Those close to the Prime Minister say his priority is to calm the dispute rather than fan the flames. The priority is to de-dramatize the quarrel and hope that the argument becomes less heated and that this allows reason to gain the upper hand.

However, if EU leaders decide on Thursday to go ahead, the prime minister will have to find an answer and everyone is facing problems. While the UK may strike back by saying it will respond in kind and block the export of the vaccine ingredients required by Pfizer, some members of the government fear this will lead the EU to say the UK has lost the moral ground and authorizes a blanket ban on vaccine exports here.

But responding with words rather than firm action could risk a backlash in the UK with both the public and MPs if the government’s roadmap to come out of lockdown is slowed down as a result. For now, ministers are keen to insist that the road map remains on track.

However, the events of the past fortnight show how quickly a situation can change. The government has moved from being briefed that it will break its targets, to being forced to insist that it will achieve them. The pressure is on for Johnsons’ charm offensive with EU leaders and with India ahead of his visit there next month.

Katy Balls is Associate Political Editor of The Spectator Magazine