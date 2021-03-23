EU annoys China with sanctions against Uyghur crackdown

Uyghur women protest near Chinese consulate in Istanbul

BRUSSELS – The EU on Monday imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials for cracking down on Uyghurs, triggering an immediate response against Europeans in Beijing.

Foreign ministers meeting in Brussels also targeted the Burmese junta over its coup, as they expanded the bloc’s measures targeting violations of global rights.

The highly symbolic move against Beijing is the first time Brussels has targeted China for human rights violations since it imposed an arms embargo in 1989 after the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The four officials targeted were former and current officials of the western Xinjiang region – as well as the state-run Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Beijing criticized the measures and immediately retaliated by announcing entry bans on 10 Europeans – including five members of the European Parliament – and four entities.

China’s foreign ministry said the EU’s decision “seriously interferes with China’s internal affairs” and “seriously undermines China-EU relations.”

Rights groups estimate that at least one million Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities have been held in camps in the northwest region, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilizing people. women and forced labor.

China has strongly denied allegations of forced labor involving Uyghurs in Xinjiang and said training programs, work programs and better education have helped eradicate extremism in the region.

The EU faces a delicate balance in its relations with China, as it treats Beijing as a rival and also a potential economic partner.

Brussels late last year sealed a major investment pact with China after seven years of negotiations, but is under pressure from the administration of new US President Joe Biden to form a united front against Beijing.

– ‘Confrontational’ –

Monday’s measures were part of a package of human rights sanctions, targeting a total of 11 people, including Russia, North Korea, Eritrea, South Sudan and Libya.

A mechanism – designed to make it easier for the bloc to target rights abusers around the world – was launched this month with sanctions against four Russian officials for the imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Lists published in the EU’s official gazette included two senior officials in Russian Chechnya for the persecution of homosexuals in the region.

They also targeted two North Korean ministers, two Libyan militia leaders, a senior commander in the South Sudanese army and the Eritrean national security agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also criticized Brussels for its “unconstructive and often confrontational policies” during a phone call with EU chief Charles Michel.

Ties with Russia – in crisis since the annexation of Crimea in 2014 – have worsened since Moscow repelled attempts by EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell to find common ground during a visit last month.

– Myanmar blacklist –

EU ministers have also targeted the Burmese junta over its coup last month and a bloody crackdown on protesters.

The bloc has placed army chief Min Aung Hlaing, nine other senior officers and the head of the electoral commission on an asset freeze and visa ban blacklist.

“What we see there in terms of excess violence is absolutely unacceptable,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the civilian leader was ousted by the Aung San Suu Kyi army on February 1, sparking a mass uprising that security forces have sought to crush with a campaign of violence and fear.

Diplomats have said companies linked to the military are likely to be subject to sanctions in the coming weeks.

– Links with Turkey –

Beyond the battery of sanctions, ministers discussed efforts to improve relations with Turkey after tensions spiked last year over the eastern Mediterranean.

Brussels hailed the measures taken by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reduce tensions by relaunching talks with Greece over their disputed maritime border.

But major concerns remain, including over domestic freedoms after moves to ban a key opposition party and Erdogan’s decision to drop a global treaty to prevent violence against women. .

Borrell wrote a report outlining block options that will be discussed by executives on a video conference this week.

The warming of relations has seen efforts to impose sanctions agreed in December on Turkish drilling off Cyprus put on hold for fear of derailing the rapprochement.