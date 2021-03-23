Two Saudi companies to produce Turkish drones





ANKARA, Turkey Two Saudi manufacturers have started to co-produce a mid-altitude, long-endurance drone made in Turkey.

Intra Defense Technologies and Advanced Electronics Company will produce the Karayel-SU under license from Vestel Savunma.

Vestel Savunma did not respond to a request for comment, but a company official told Defense News on condition of anonymity that AEC will supply electronic parts and Vestal will supply essential and critical components for the aircraft.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on March 16 that there was a Saudi demand for Turkish armed drones, without giving further details.

The Vestel official said that in addition to the co-production deal, Saudi Arabia is also negotiating the standard purchase of an unknown batch of Karayel-SU drones.

The deal dates back to the 2017 Dubai Airshow, where Saudi Arabia expressed interest in direct purchase and co-production contracts for the drones, Turkish defense analyst Anil Sahin told Sputnik News.

Sahin said the co-production program involves building a batch of 40 Karayel-SU planes between 2021 and 2025. The Turkish drone will be renamed Haboob in Saudi Arabia.

Once unloaded, the Karayel-SU can fly for up to 20 hours at an altitude of 18,000 feet; or for eight hours with a payload of 120 kilograms. It can fly at a speed of 60 to 80 knots at a ranger of up to 150 kilometers.

The drone has a 97 horsepower motor. It uses two rocket systems and is equipped with the intelligent micro-munitions MAM-C and MAM-L. These weapons are both produced by the Turkish state-controlled missile maker Roketsan.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos