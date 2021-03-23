Muhammadiyah youth manage 19,000 hectares of land from Jokowi

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Central Manager (PP) Muhammadiyah Youthclaims to have received the land of objects Land reform(TORA) covering 19,685 hectares of the president Joko Widodo.

PP Pemuda Muhammadiyah general secretary Dzulfikar Ahmad Tawlla said his party was responsible for managing the scattered land in Babat Supat, Keluang, Sungai Lilin and Batang Hari Leko districts, Musi Banyuasin regency, south Sumatra.

"These lands will later be used and developed for independent waste management, livestock development and hydroponics development, based on community empowerment. With an effort to help Muba Maju Berjaya Vision," a said Dzulfikar quoted on the official Muhammadiyah Youth Center Leader website published on Friday (19/3).





On the site, it was explained that on January 24, 2020, PP Pemuda Muhammadiyah was in contact with President Jokowi at the State Palace. On this occasion, Jokowi supported the PP Pemuda Muhammadiyah program related to youth empowerment in the fields of economy, entrepreneurship and agribusiness.

One of Jokowi’s supports is to provide land concessions that can be managed independently by PP Pemuda Muhammadiyah.

On the same date and location, it was noted that PP General Chairman Pemuda Muhammadiyah Sunanto met with Jokowi to discuss a number of issues in a closed-door meeting. One of them was related to the omnibus law, which at the time had not yet been passed by the government.

Regarding TORA lands, according to Zulfikar, Jokowi went on to lead Secretary of State (Mensesneg) Pratikno on July 9, 2020. PP Muhammadiyah was also asked to support in preparing for the administration and licensing of land concessions.

Coordination was also carried out with the Minister of Economic Coordination Airlangga Hartanto and the Director General of Planning at the Ministry of Forests and Environment, Sigit Hardwinarto. Then it was determined that the selected land was in South Sumatra.

“From there, clear directions for the Convertible Production Forest (HPK), as well as the designation of HPK locations in South Sumatra,” Dzulfikar said.

The granting of land for agrarian reform has been criticized by various circles. The secretary general of the Agrarian Reform Consortium, Dewi Kartika, called it a shameful act.

“It’s a shame. The rights of your peasants and your little people are confiscated and perverted. Avoid you and your group becoming land reform stowaways. #ShameOnYou,” Dewi wrote on his account Facebook staff by uploading a screenshot from the news titled “The President gives 19 thousand hectares of land to PP Pemuda Muhammadiyah to manage”.

KPA National Council Chairman Iwan Nurdin, through his teasing, also explained that land with TORA status should be granted to farmers or fishermen who own the land.

According to him, Muhammadiyah Youth is not a subject who has the right to receive TORA as regulated in Presidential Regulation number 86 of 2018 regarding land reform. Iwan said such a gift would only take away the rights of the community, which should be more entitled to receive.

Iwan fears that this method may legitimize the government to do the same.

“The youth of Muhammadiyah, according to Presidential Regulation No. 86/2018, is not a subject who has the right to receive land objects for land reform. This type of donation can bring legitimate people such as farmers, the natives and the farmers there, ”he said.

Meanwhile, Drone Emprit founder Ismail Fahmi has suggested that the land be returned. According to him, if the land is ceded, he fears that this will create controversy in the community.

Responding to Ismail’s suggestion, PP Pemuda Muhammdiyah asserted that the land was not given the status of property rights, but of management rights.

“Thanks for your attention, Brother @ismailfahmi, ‘being charged with managing’, not ‘given’,” PP Muhammadiyah’s official report said on Tuesday (3/23).

(thr / pmg)





