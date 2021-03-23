An atmosphere devoid of terror is essential for cordial ties, Prime Minister Modi writes to Imran Khan





A climate of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative for better relations between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on Tuesday.

The message was part of a letter of greetings sent by Modi to Khan on Pakistan Day. People familiar with the developments, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the letter as a routine message sent to heads of government or state on national holidays.

As a neighboring country, India wishes cordial relations with the Pakistani people. For this, an atmosphere of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative, the letter said.

The letter also referred to the impact of Covid-19 as a difficult time for humanity, and extended best wishes from Modis to Khan and the people of Pakistan to face the challenges of the pandemic.

A separate message was sent by President Ram Nath Kovind to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi, the people quoted above said.

After it emerged on Saturday that Khan had tested positive for Covid-19 and was self-isolating at home, Modi tweeted: Best wishes Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistani businessman Aftab Hasan Khan said his country wanted friendly relations with all nations, including India, and that the two sides should resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue.

The diplomat made the remarks while addressing an event held at the Pakistan High Commission to mark Pakistan Day. The comments came amid a thaw in bilateral relations after the armies of the two countries re-committed to the 2003 ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) last month.

Pakistan wants to have friendly relations with all countries, including India, Aftab Hasan Khan said, according to a statement released by the Pakistani mission.

To achieve peace between Pakistan and India, the two countries must resolve all outstanding issues, including [Jammu and Kashmir] through dialogue, he said. Peace in South Asia is inevitable for the wider interests of the region, he added.

Chargers spoke after hoisting the Pakistani flag during the brief ceremony with limited attendance due to the pandemic. Messages from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were also read during the ceremony.

Noting that the Muslims under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah had resolved to create a separate homeland on March 23, 1940, the charges daffaires declared that this day was celebrated annually as the feast of Pakistan.

The Indian and Pakistani high commissions in Islamabad and New Delhi are currently headed by the deputy heads of mission, with Pakistan having decided not to send an envoy to the Indian capital after the removal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmirs in August 2019. Pakistan also expelled the Indian envoy and degraded diplomatic relations.

The Indian and Pakistani armies began to adhere strictly to the 2003 ceasefire on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir from midnight on February 24, an apparent result of behind-the-scenes contacts between senior security officials from both. country.

Last week Pakistani Army Chief Gen. Qamar Bajwa said now is the time for India and Pakistan to bury the past and move forward, while warning that everything peace process would be likely to be disrupted without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The Bajwa’s conciliatory remarks came a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said India will have to take the first step to improve bilateral relations by attacking Kashmir, the only problem preventing better relations.

The foreign ministers of India and Pakistan are expected to attend the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process ministerial meeting in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe on March 30. However, it is still unclear whether they will hold a bilateral meeting in Dushanbe.

