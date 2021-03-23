Indonesia plans to place armed group on terrorism list





Jakarta, Indonesia The Indonesian government is considering adding an armed group in Papua’s easternmost province to the list of terrorist organizations, a senior official said on Tuesday. During a roundtable discussion with lawmakers, Police Commissioner General Boy Rafli Amar, head of the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), said the so-called West Papua National Liberation Army – Organization of the Free Papua (TPNPB-OPM) met the criteria to be labeled. as a terrorist organization because it engages in violence with guns, causing fear in society. “Based on the actual conditions on the ground, it can be said that the members of the group have committed acts of terror,” Amar said. He said the agency may recommend President Joko Widodo to include the armed group in the list of organizations banned in Indonesia. “We cannot make our own decision … it is still under discussion,” he added. An official with the State Intelligence Agency said the activities of the armed group were similar to those of terrorist organizations. The group attacked and killed both security forces and civilians, and damaged public and private property, according to agency spokesperson Wawan Hari Purwanto. “There is a lot of pressure to include the armed criminal group in the list of terrorist organizations,” Purwanto said in a text message to Anadolu Agency on Tuesday. He said the violence created widespread fear in society and their actions fell within the definition of terrorism as stipulated in the country’s law. Rights groups urge government to proceed with caution However, the National Human Rights Commission urged the government to proceed with caution and assess the situation in Papua before making any decisions. Commissioner Amirudin Al Rahab told reporters on Tuesday that further study and communication with all parties was needed before classifying the group as terrorist. He said the commission could contact the BNPT and discuss various options. “[The commission] will ask more substantive questions from the point of view of all parties who defend and respect human rights, ”he added. Another human rights group, Kontras, expressed concern about the definition of terrorism in the law, calling it “too broad”. Arif Nur Fikri, the group’s deputy advocacy coordinator, said the government could easily label religious or socio-political groups that oppose the government as terrorist organizations. “Maybe this time it’s the Organization for the Free Papua, we don’t know, maybe in the future it will be another critical organization for the government,” Fikri told reporters. . According to data from the Papua Regional Police, there were 46 cases of suspected violence by armed groups in Papua in 2020, with nine people killed – five civilians, two soldiers and two police officers. Ahmad Musthofa, a police spokesperson, said that last year 23 people were injured, including 10 civilians, seven soldiers and six police officers. * Written by Rhany Chairunissa Rufinaldo with Indonesian Language Services at Anadolu Agency in Jakarta The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







