Asian mixed stocks after Wall St surge thanks to technology gains WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio





BEIJING – (AP) Asian stock markets were mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street rose on gains in tech stocks and the US Federal Reserve provided support for an economic recovery. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul fell. Overnight, the Wall Street S&P 500 benchmark rose 0.7% as large tech companies led stocks higher. Amazon, Apple and Microsoft have moved forward. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that while the economy is improving, the recovery is far from complete. “In his testimony to Congress, he said the Fed will continue to provide the economy with the support it needs for as long as it takes. Powell pleased the markets by saying “there is still a long way to go before tighter monetary policy is warranted,” ING’s Robert Carnell said in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,421.88 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.2% to 29,243.44. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1% to 28,586.11. Chinese search engine operator Baidu Inc. rose 1% on the first day of trading after the company joined the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and raised $ 3.1 billion in a stock sale. The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.4% to 3,023.54 while the S & P-ASX 200 in Sydney gained 0.1% to 6,761.10. New Zealand and Singapore have made progress. Investors vacillate between optimism that coronavirus vaccines that could get business and travel back to normal and fears of higher inflation after struggling economies were inundated with credit and spending public. They were reassured by Powell’s earlier comment that the Fed’s key interest rate would stay close to zero until 2023 even as inflation is set to pick up. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 3,940.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% to 32,731.20. The Nasdaq climbed 1.2% to 13,377.54. Amazon grew 1.2% and Apple 2.8%, while Microsoft rose 2.4%. Stocks were boosted by rising bond prices, which reduced their yield, or the difference between their market price and payment at maturity. Higher yields pulled investors away from more expensive tech stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill narrowed to 1.69% after hitting 1.74% last week. The possibility of rising interest rates as yields rise has some investors concerned about slowing economic growth. Also on Monday, Kansas City Southern jumped 11.1% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain after a Canadian railroad said it would buy the company for $ 25 billion. Stocks ended last week in the red as higher bond yields caused selling in many parts of the market. Bank stocks fell. Lower yields potentially mean that banks will only be able to charge lower interest rates to borrowers. The KBW Bank index of the 24 largest banks fell more than 2%. The US-traded shares of the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca rose 4% after UK and US health officials said its COVID-19 vaccine was safe and reports of blood clots were outweighed by the vaccine’s health benefits. In energy markets, benchmark US crude fell 70 cents to $ 60.85 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 13 cents on Monday to $ 61.55. Brent, the basis of international oil prices, fell 74 cents to $ 63.88 a barrel in London. It rose 9 cents the previous session to $ 64.62 a barrel. The dollar fell to 108.74 yen from 108.80 yen on Monday. The euro fell to $ 1.1926 from $ 1.1942.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos