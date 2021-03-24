Puerto Rico receives more than $ 900 million in education funds previously restricted by administrator Trump





Puerto Rico was granted immediate access to $ 912 million in federal funds that were not available to students in public and private schools on the island due to restrictions imposed by the Trump administration, the secretary said on Monday. Education Miguel Cardona.

The Department is committed to partnering with and supporting Puerto Ricoin in the efficient and effective use of department funds to serve the students of Porto Ricos, including to safely reopen schools and maximize in-person teaching time. ” , Cardona said in a statement.

The new funds arrive less than two weeks after Puerto Rico reopened dozens of public and private schools for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aid was granted after the governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, sent a letter to Cardona on March 5 requesting immediate access to previously approved aid “to provide the necessary resources for students in Puerto Rico,” he said. Pierluisi said in a press release.

“Our students have suffered a lot, from the hurricanes of 2017 to the earthquakes and the Covid-19 pandemic, and they deserve to get back to normal. These resources will provide the necessary funds to meet the needs of our students on the island, “Pierluisi said in Spanish. “On behalf of our children, teachers and parents in Puerto Rico, I thank Secretary Miguel Cardona for his commitment to supporting Puerto Rico and President Biden for quickly granting Puerto Rico access to these federal funds.”

These funds include $ 390 million approved under the CARES Act in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as additional assistance from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and the Emergency Relief Fund. urgency for the education of governors.

They also include all the grant funds of the ministerial programs for fiscal year 2019, totaling $ 522 million, including funds from Title I, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act 1965, such as amended, and Part B of the Disability Education Act.

The United States Department of Education will work with local officials to determine how the money can be used to meet the academic, social, emotional and mental health needs of students in the United States, according to a spokeswoman for Republican Del. .Jenniffer Gonzlez, from Puerto Rico. non-voting member of Congress.

Earlier this month, 96 of Puerto Ricos’ 858 public schools reopened with restrictions. At the moment, only kindergarten children, special education students, and first, second, third and twelfth graders are allowed to return to school. They only take in-person classes twice a week and are dismissed before noon.

Pierluisi also allowed the children in the Head Start programs to return to class.

Next steps with new leadership

The release of federal funds marks a step forward as the Puerto Rican government, under new leadership, attempts to build a new relationship with President Joe Biden’s administration and hopes the funding delays that were common under the administration of former President Donald Trump will dissipate.

In 2019, the Trump administration imposed restrictions limiting Puerto Rico’s ability to access federal funds allocated to the island’s education system, citing a history of mismanagement within the Puerto Rican Department of Education. The notice of the restrictions was released weeks before the arrest of former Education Secretary Julia Keleher, who allegedly participated in a fraud scheme involving $ 15.5 million in federal funding between 2017 and 2019.

It’s unclear whether Cardona will be able to lift some of these restrictions, some of which force the bankrupt island to hire a third-party agency to manage some federal funds.

But Cardona told Puerto Rico’s national newspaper El Nuevo Da he had “a strong team working closely and reviewing the requirements.”

“We are confident in our relationship with Puerto Rico, that we are confident that what our students need right now is support,” said Cardona, a member of Biden’s Latino cabinet, who is of Puerto Rican origin. “They can’t wait any longer. They can’t keep talking about reopening schools without providing the support they need.”

Nicole acevedo

The Associated Press contributed.

