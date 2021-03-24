Before Jokowi’s Inauguration, Minister of Transport Checks Kuabang Halmahera Airport Terminal





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Minister of Transport or Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi inspected the new passenger terminal Airport Kuabang at North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku, before being inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Wednesday March 24, 2021. “I came today to directly check the new passenger terminal building, which will be inaugurated by the president Joko Widodo Wednesday tomorrow. Alhamdulillah, preparations for today are well underway. Thanks to the provincial government, district government, provincial DPRD, district DPRD and other related elements who have worked well together to provide land and smooth construction of this airport, ”Budi Karya said in a statement. press release in Jakarta, Tuesday March 23, 2021. Budi Karya said that apart from charter flights, starting next week there will be commercial flights from Kuabang-Manado and vice versa. It is expected to increase twice a week next month. “I have asked the director general of civil aviation to coordinate with the airlines, to organize regular flights from Manado to here once a week,” he said. Also Read: Halim Perdanakusuma Airport Reopens Today After Trigana Water Drains The Ministry of Transport, through the General Directorate of Civil Aviation, completed the development of the passenger terminal Airport Kuabang, adapting to existing capabilities on the air side track along 2400 mx 30 m. To support the transportation accessibility of the provincial capital, Kuabang Airport should be landed by types of planes narrow body. Currently, the Kuabang Airport Passenger Terminal, which was built through APBN for around Rs 50.82 billion, has an area of ​​3,500 m2 that can accommodate up to 160,000 passengers per year. The airport also has a 100 mx 23 m taxiway and a 157 mx 72 m parking runway (apron), which can accommodate 3 ATR aircraft and 1 (one) Boeing aircraft. Kuabang Airport at North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku. doc. Ministry of transportation Kuabang Airport operates as an alternative to Sultan Babullah Airport in Ternate, which is located close to the Sofifi region as the capital of Northern Maluku Province. The location of Sultan Babullah Ternate Airport which is close to Mount Gamalama and Mount Dukono which is very active, often experiences operational disruption due to frequent eruptions of both mountains. The position of Kuabang airport, 85 km from Sofifi, is considered very strategic and is not affected by the eruptions of the two mountains, therefore the Ministry of Transport considers that this airport is feasible to develop. Kuabang Airport is one of the air entrances to North Halmahera Regency. The existence of this airport is very important for opening up accessibility and connectivity to and from North Halmahera Regency, which has a number of natural and maritime tourist destinations. Among them are Luari Beach, Tupu-Tupu Marine Park, Tagalaya and Pawole. Then the lagoon of Tagalaya, the island of Kakara, the island of Bobale, the small islands of Loloda and the beach of Panamboang. In addition, this airport also has the potential to serve people and goods, supporting gold mining operations in Gosowong area, North Halmahera Regency, which is managed by mining company PT Nusa Halmahera Minerals. “I would like to thank the Director General of Civil Aviation for having prepared this file well. Earlier, I checked that the airport was very good, even beyond my expectations. The building is modern, very beautiful, ”said the Minister of Transport, who was accompanied by the Director General of Civil Aviation Novie Riyanto. The Ministry of Transport continues to commit to developing and developing airports, particularly in disadvantaged, remote, outermost and border areas (3TPs), such as in North Maluku province as the 34th or newer province of Indonesia, to accelerate economic growth in Indonesia. these areas.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos