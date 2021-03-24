Bernie Sanders questions the ban on twitters on Donald Trump





The Twitters’ decision to ban Donald Trump from using his platform has sparked surprisingly little debate among liberals. Of course, as a private company, Twitter can kick users out for almost any reason, which means its defenestration of @realDonaldTrump isn’t, in and of itself, a matter of censorship. It is, however, an aggressive use of power by a platform that has become a quasi-official space for political, formal and informal communication.

Bernie Sanders is a political liberal who questions the ruling. Am I particularly comfortable that the then President of the United States could not express his point of view on Twitter? he said to Ezra Klein. I don’t feel comfortable with it.

Sanders is in fact a natural person to raise this objection. He’s more hostile than most ruling Democrats to big business in general, including tech companies. Sanders can easily imagine a company like Twitter turning his brutal control on someone like him.

And Sanders has always been a strong supporter of free speech standards. It comes out of the era of the Free Speech Movement of progressive campus activism, when young leftists were subjected to repression and did not want to silence their opponents. He criticized left-wing protesters’ efforts to shut down conservative speakers on campus, saying things like, I’m not sure why someone thinks it’s a good idea to deny someone from other the right to express his point of view.

Twitter initially explained on January 8 that it had permanently suspended Trumps’ Twitter account due to the risk of further incitement to violence. Two days after the Capitol uprising, that made sense. Several months later, Trump poses little threat of fomenting another armed rebellion against the United States. Its authoritarian ambitions were funneled into normal Republican policies such as suppression of votes and minority rule through misallocation.

Over time, other unstated reasons may explain the continued ban on Trumps. His tweet is widely hated, even by many Republicans. Indeed, the surest reason for criticism from otherwise submissive Republicans has always been to suggest that he spends less time tweeting. Trump’s widely criticized tweets were likely bad publicity for Twitter, which, like most state-owned companies, would likely prefer not to be associated with the deranged and often racist lies of a known criminal.

But the question has never been whether Trumps tweets are good. The question is whether people should accept and even celebrate the ceding of this power to a private company. Sanders, finally, asks the question.

