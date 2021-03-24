I don’t have a hotline to China, says the Indo-Pacific commander

NEW YORK – US Navy Admiral John Aquilino, the candidate to be the next head of US Indo-Pacific Command, told senators during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday that he would advocate for a direct line of communication, or “hotline”, with its Chinese counterpart to defuse and manage crises.

“I have no direct communication with my counterpart,” said Aquilino, speaking of his current capacity as commander of the Pacific Fleet. “I know Admiral Davidson has advocated for this ability at his level. And I know the president has a connection he can use,” he said, referring to his predecessor, the Indo commander. Pacific Philip Davidson, and General Mark. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“If this is confirmed, I would continue to advocate for this connection to make sure that there is a capacity to de-escalate in the event of an event, and the capacity to not let it get out of hand,” Aquilino said. “I think this communication mechanism could be effective, if that link was with someone who had the decision-making power.”

The United States and China have tried for years to set up a functioning hotline between their leaders.

After the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, then-US President George HW Bush reportedly attempted to speak to Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping by phone. But without a hotline in place, the call never took place.

U.S. Navy Admiral John Aquilino, candidate for commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on March 23.

Soon after, the United States suspended military contacts with China and imposed sanctions on arms sales in response to the crackdown.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton’s administration re-engaged with China, including its army, the People’s Liberation Army. But efforts to deepen military-to-military contact have seen their ups and downs, each time halted after incidents such as the 1995-1996 Taiwan Strait Crisis, the mistaken NATO bombing of a Chinese embassy in 1999 and the collision of an EP-3 aircraft. crisis in 2001.

In February 2008, the United States and China signed a formal agreement to establish a new direct line, called the Defense Telephone Link, but it was reportedly only used a few times. It is believed that Aquilino referred to this mechanism in Tuesday’s comment on the direct link at the Chairman’s level of the Joint Chiefs.

The 2008 agreement states that the party proposing the appeal must provide 48 hours’ notice and that both parties must identify the callers and a mutually acceptable time frame. In the event of a crisis, an appeal may be requested without notice.

Setting up a work hotline was one of the many China-related topics that dominated Tuesday’s hearing. Divine Beijing’s intentions toward Taiwan was another.

“They see it as their number one priority,” Aquilino said, interviewed by Chinese Senator Tom Cotton, on the importance of reunification for Chinese leaders. “The rejuvenation of the Chinese Communist Party is at stake,” he said, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s slogan.

At a recent congressional hearing, outgoing Indo-Pacific commander Davidson said he believed China could take military action within the next six years to reunite with the autonomous island.

Aquilino wouldn’t be pinned to a specific timeline, but said “my opinion is this problem is much closer to us than most think, and we need to take it” and put in some deterrence capabilities.

But he also warned of the dangers of rushing to change Washington’s long-standing stance on Taiwan, which is based on the three communiques between the United States and China, which established current diplomatic ties with Beijing. ; the Taiwan Relations Act, which authorizes the sale of arms to Taiwan; and the Six Assurances, which include language indicating that the United States has not agreed to set a date to end arms sales to Taiwan.

“Current policies have been able to keep the status quo in place for a number of years,” Aquilino said. “I would be open and hope to be – if confirmed – included in any conversation if we decide to change or adjust this policy.”

He added: “We should make sure we understand the risk, and be extremely thoughtful, if we were to take this route.”

Cotton asked the Admiral if mid-spring would be the best time of year for the PLA to launch an invasion of Taiwan, given the light, weather and sea conditions.

Aquilino replied in the affirmative.

Cotton then warned Aquilino that next spring could be a dangerous time, saying Russia invaded Crimea on February 27, 2014, four days after the conclusion of the Sochi Winter Olympics.

“The Beijing Winter Olympics will end on February 23 of next year,” Cotton said.