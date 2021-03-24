



Perspectives March 23, 2021 10:56 PM IST Lahore holds event in memory of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev outlookindia.com 1970-01-01T05: 30: 00 + 0530 By M Zulqernain

Lahore, March 23 (PTI) A good number of people attended an event on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the deaths of freedom fighters – Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev – at Shadman Chowk in the Pakistani city from Lahore where they were. hanged 90 years ago.

Singh was hanged along with his comrades – Rajguru and Sukhdev – by British rulers on March 23, 1931 at the age of 23 in Lahore, after being tried on charges of plotting against the colonial government and allegedly killed British police officer John P Saunders. .

The Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation held the function of remembering the sacrifices of freedom fighters after the Lahore High Court ordered the Lahore Police Chief to provide rock-solid security for the event.

The president of the Foundation, Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi, had filed a petition in the High Court of Lahore, requesting permission to hold the event at Shadman Chowk to pay tribute to the freedom fighters.

A good number of people attended the event and paid rich tributes to the three legendary freedom fighters. A portrait of Bhagat Singh was also installed at the scene.

A resolution was passed at the event paying tribute to the trio. The foundation has presented this resolution on each anniversary of the death of Bhagat Singh and two others in recent years.

The resolution called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce India’s highest civilian honor, Bharat Ratna to Singh. Likewise, he called on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to present the country’s highest civilian honor, Nishan-e-Pakistan, to Singh.

The resolution urged the British Queen to visit Shadman Chowk and issue a public apology for the murder of the trio. “The Queen should also apologize to India and Pakistan and the families of the freedom fighters and pay monetary compensation for the unjust killings.”

He also asked the British Queen to apologize to the families of the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre (1919).

The resolution also demanded that the Pakistani government issue Bhagat Singh commemorating the coin and postal note and name any road after the trio.

He also demanded that the name of a main road in Lahore after the three revolutionaries and their act of chivalry also be part of the school curriculum. He also called on the government to honor the freedom fighters and rename Shadman Chowk to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk. PTI MZ ZH ZH

Disclaimer: – This story was not edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from News Agency feeds. Source: PTI

